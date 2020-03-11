After months of waiting, Dadeville’s football team will officially have a coach Thursday, according to Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Joe Windle.
Upon the retirement of longtime coach Richard White, Windle and a committee immediately set about a search for a replacement and Windle hoped to have a new coach named by February. However, due to health issues, Windle has been out of the office for several weeks and the process was put on hold.
But all that will be put to rest Thursday as the school board will hold a special called meeting and vote on a new football coach. Windle said Tuesday morning rather than making a recommendation, there are two finalists and he will put it up for a vote.
“I can live with either one of (the candidates), but I want to be sure that the board knows everything about each candidate that I know,” Windle said.
Windle did not say who the two finalists were.
There was some discord in the community for how long the coaching search has taken, and that came to a head at Monday’s regular meeting.
“This has been going on since October when coach (Richard) White put in his retirement,” said Kevin Goodwin, parent of returning starter Colin Goodwin, at the meeting. “I just want to know where we’re at on it and where we stand. Do we have any information? Do we have a coach’s name? When are we going to get this issue resolved?”
Goodwin has been helping Sunday afternoons as assistant coach Michael Taylor has started a camp to guide workouts for the last several weeks, but there seemed to be mounting frustration both amongst parents and coaches as well as players and other community members.
Tuesday, Windle expressed his condolences to The Outlook for not having this process completed sooner.
“I promise I certainly had hoped we would’ve made this decision at the February board meeting, but I didn’t anticipate what actually happened with open heart surgery and five bypasses,” Windle said. “I didn’t even know I had a heart problem.”
But now Windle is phasing himself back into work and he still has a lot he wants to get accomplished before his term ends, and that’ll start Thursday with naming the new coach. Despite the long wait, Windle believes it’ll be worth it because his mission from the get-go has always been to find the right person for the job. He once again reiterated he was looking for a myriad of qualities, including coaching experience, athletic director experience, indications of community involvement, involvement with youth and middle school programs and more.
“Both of these finalists fit into those categories,” Windle said. “They’re both experienced as athletic directors and have head coaching experience, so I just want the board, especially the Dadeville members (Michael Carter, Matilda Woodyard-Hamilton and Carla Talton) to have as much information as I have.”
Although it will be put to a vote, Windle feels confident the search will be finalized Thursday.
“We’re going to come out of that board meeting with a coach,” Windle said. “We want to find the right fit — a person of character and person whose faith is important to them then all the other things I’ve mentioned in terms of their coaching careers. I have two (finalists) and we will settle on one of them Thursday.”
The special-called meeting will be at 2 p.m.