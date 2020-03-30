Clearly there have been more pressing things going on for Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Joe Windle.
With the postponement of school the day after the last special-called board meeting March 12 to the cancellation of in-school learning Thursday for the remainder of the school year, Windle has other things on his mind — and rightfully so.
“There’s just other things that we’re dealing with right now,” Windle said. “How are we going to get all of our kids graduated? How are we going to feed them all? There are all those kinds of things. When you’re dealing with working from multiple locations rather than being able to be in a normal workplace, things just go slower.”
However, that doesn’t mean he’s forgotten about the need to hire a football coach at Dadeville.
Although Windle said Thursday he had not made any progress on the hiring since that special-called meeting two weeks ago, he is confident a new coach will still be named soon. And although it’s not No. 1 priority, he is also hopeful there will be a need for a football coach sooner rather than later even after Thursday’s announcement about the closure of schools.
At that special-called meeting, there were three votes in a favor of a certain coach but due to his certifications, the board was unsure about financing his salary at that time. Since then, Windle has confirmed there is a retirement at the end of this school year in the department in which the prospective coach is certified. With that in mind, Windle is hopeful he can recommend a new coach to the board in the coming weeks.