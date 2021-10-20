For a match that went the maximum five sets, Wednesday’s contest between Dadeville and Goshen didn’t have many hotly-contested stretches.
The Tigers and Eagles took turns dominating games, with Dadeville winning handily twice and Goshen winning handily thrice to give the latter a victory and advancement in the Montgomery Super Regional, ending the Tigers’ season.
“They hustled and they were in position,” Dadeville coach Vicky McDonald said. “The two teams were equal in talent. I think that, in the end, they just made less errors than we did.”
McDonald has been coaching the squad for just a few weeks after the departure of coach Ashley Henderson. McDonald led the team in 2020 as well.
A raucous student section accompanied Dadeville throughout the match, with melodic chants of ‘D Town’ among many others lifting the energy of the contest.
They got something to cheer about after the Tigers fell behind two sets to one off a 25-13 Goshen win in game three. Just four points into the fourth, libero Tess McKinley took serve and sparked an emphatic 11-point rally, picking up an ace in the process. Senior middle blocker Layla Grace picked up two kills during the stretch and Dadeville led 12-2.
The Tigers used that edge to propel them to a 25-13 win in the set and force a decisive fifth.
“When you’re playing teams at this level where everyone’s a one or a two, most of the game is just errors and positions and serves,” McDonald said.
Nothing broke their way thereafter, however.
Up 4-3 in the first-to-15 game, Goshen embarked on a 7-point rally of its own. It got unexpected assistance from some illegal positioning the Tigers were called for on a serve and a lucky dig that careened wildly off two Eagles, over the net and into no-man’s land on the other side.
Senior Natori Giles picked up a kill and an ace on back-to-back points to help whittle the 11-3 lead down to 14-10, but a service error from one of her teammates sealed Dadeville’s fate at 15-10.
“They were a good team athletically, I think we were just as good,” McDonald said. “But they were always in position.”
The Dadeville volleyball careers of Grace, Giles and senior Kaniyah Wilkerson all came to an end with the postseason loss.
Giles and Grace landed All-Area honors a week ago for their performances against Reeltown and Beulah in the team’s area tournament.
“I could have given it to all three of my seniors, I wish I could have, because they all are great players,” McDonald said after that competition. “It was hard to pick between them.”
A strong core of rising talent will need to fill their shoes, McDonald said, chief among them are a couple returning stars in middle blocker D’aja Caldwell and back row stalwart Tess McKinley. Hitter Enajhe Swink will also play a key role.