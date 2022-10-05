20220909 Dadeville Football 009.jpg
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Dadeville coach Roger McDonald

 CLIFF WILLIAMS 334-740-1116

Dadeville football is off to its best start in over a decade.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

