Dadeville football is off to its best start in over a decade.
Sitting at 6-0, and currently ranked eighth in 3A, the Tigers are poised to do what no other Dadeville team has done since 2011: go undefeated in the regular season.
“It is really hard to go undefeated,” said head coach Roger McDonald. “Dadeville has done it several times. It is really hard to do that because it is so hard to get your guys up every Friday night when everybody wants to beat you. You have to play perfectly almost every time you go out.”
Dadeville has improved every year under McDonald since he arrived on campus in 2020. He has taken the Tigers to the playoffs in each of his first two seasons. With a win next Friday, McDonald can most likely make it three in a row.
As for how the coach has taken Dadeville to its new heights this season, the answer is in the monstrous numbers his team puts up.
Through six games, Dadeville has outscored opponents 236-51. In those games, Dadeville has pitched two shutouts and have held opponents to under two scores all but once.
This year, the Tigers have scored over 22 points in every single game. Dating back to 2000, Dadeville has a 293-35 record when scoring over 20 points.
The Tiger offense and defense work in tandem to hold opponents down defensively, while McDonald’s signature run-based offense takes over.
Dadeville’s last two games, both shutouts, have typified the Dadeville game plan.
Against Notasulga, Dadeville put up 45 points. Against Beulah, the Tigers notched 55. Averaging 50 points per game over the course of two weeks, while allowing zero, is a number any coach can be happy with. However, McDonald knows there are harder opponents ahead and showcases like those are not to always be expected.
“We have three really tough games to close out our season,” McDonald said. “I told our guys that we need that because we have not had to play starters past midway in the second quarter recently. We need to have to compete for four quarters, and battle again, so we are in that type of playing condition for when we get to the playoffs. There are not going to be any easy games when we get to the playoffs.”
While Dadeville crushed both Notasulga and Beulah, the two schools leave a bit of an asterisk on the greatness of Dadeville’s season.
The two aforementioned programs are both winless. The combined record of Dadeville’s opponents this season (up until Week 8) is 14-24.
In terms of wins and loses, the best opponent Dadeville has played was its opener, B.B. Comer, currently 5-2. Comer also put up the most points all season on Dadeville, 21.
McDonald said he cannot control opponents’ records or who he plays, as four of his six opponents have been mandatory region games.
“You can’t do anything about records,” McDonald said. “You have got to have some games where you get to play some young kids. If you look at most teams, their opponents probably have similar records. You are going to have two or three teams in your Region that are really good, and some that are not really good.”
If you went to a Dadeville practice, you would never know the team was preparing for a winless team. Whether they are playing a team that has not won in years, or one that has not lost, Dadeville’s practices look the part of a team looking to make a run into the playoffs.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The team splits between its two fields, the game field and the infield surrounded by the school’s track. Specialists practice with McDonald on the game field, working on routes and the finer details of offensive performance. Lineman and backers occupy much of the track’s infield, constantly knocking over dummies and running through sleds. Neither field has a bit of shade.
A big emphasis for McDonald’s practices are special teams. Wardrellis Cox, Dadeville’s punter, is one of the best in the state and McDonald gives him all the chances he needs to be ready when game time comes around. Kicker Brady Knox also gets all the time he needs to set up field goals.
Cox, a senior, is just one of numerous seniors on Dadeville’s team. The Tigers’ roster boasts 16 seniors. Key among them is quarterback Jordan Rambo, running back Daquan Doss, receivers Antojuan Woody and Phil Dowdell, defensive linemen Carter Williams and Zi Moon and linebacker Avontae Wilson.
The group of seniors is off to their best start since they arrived in high school, and McDonald thinks that their combined experience is key for the team’s success so far, and success into the remainder of the season.
“The more seniors you have, and experienced players you have, the easier it is because they understand,” McDonald said. “We have been to the playoffs the last two years in football. Basketball has had a lot of success. It kind of all overlaps. The kids understand what the process is. We have a great group of seniors, and they have had success in every sport they play.”
A non-senior that has helped Dadeville mightily is freshman Brandez Eason. In just his first high school game, the opener against Comer, Eason found pay dirt twice. He has since added a handful of scores to his name, contributing alongside many of Dadeville’s secondary players.
“Brandez is not a typical ninth grader,” McDonald said. “We have had a ton of guys that have only had a few plays, that now have a ton of reps in live fire in the last two games. Overall, ninth through 12th, we have a really easy group to coach.”
All in, Dadeville’s record (6-0, 4-0) to start the season is the team’s best start since the team opened play 4-0 in 2013. Currently, its record is the longest winning streak since McDonald arrived at Dadeville.
In terms of how Dadeville stacks up in its Region, the team is one game ahead of Randolph County (6-0, 3-0). Randolph County has dates with Beulah and Walter Wellborn before playing Dadeville in the second to last game of the regular season.
With the Tigers so close with Randolph County, the opportunity for a shared Region crown comes into play. While not trying to look too far ahead into the future, McDonald knows there is a big possibility for some mixup at the finish line.
“This Region could be a jumbled mess,” McDonald said. “It could come down to us and Randolph County. It could be a three-way tie. The best thing for us to do is to win our next two Region games. That way we do not have to worry about anything.”
If the Tigers are to go the distance and win the Region, McDonald said it will not only be a big accomplishment for his team, but a huge victory for the school and the community.
“You get a chance to put your mark as a football team on the school with a Region Championship,” McDonald said. “An undefeated season, winning playoff games, a State Championship season. All these things are out there for us to obtain if we continue working.”
The Tigers overall are off to their only undefeated start since 2012, when Dadeville opened 8-0. The last undefeated regular season for Dadeville came the year prior, when the Tigers went 10-0.
While this Dadeville team cannot match the 10 game win total of 2011 – it will only play nine total regular season games due to Week 2’s Reeltown matchup being canceled – the Tigers can still rewrite the record books.
Only three opponents remain on the schedule for Dadeville. Three schools stand between McDonald’s team and history. For the coach, he does not worry too much about records. He just wants to take his season one day at a time, one game at a time.
“We have got to get in, and then we can reevaluate as a team,” McDonald said. “The playoffs are a lot about being healthy, and a lot about luck. It is all who survives and moves on."