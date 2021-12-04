Dadeville girls basketball put Central Coosa through 32 minutes of unadulterated annihilation Friday.
The Tigers tore the Cougars to shreds by a score of 44-7 at Central Coosa High School gymnasium, improving their record to 4-1 on the young season.
Forwards D’aja Caldwell and Layla Grace led the way with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
“I thought they came out and played together as a team, worked hard,” Dadeville coach Pam Holloway said. “We had to make some adjustments tonight because we have several players that are out right now, so they stepped up and played well. We still have a long way to go, though.”
From the jump, Friday’s contest was hardly a competition.
Dadeville led 20-1 after the first quarter and 31-3 at halftime, placing the game out of reach before Coosa could even start grabbing.
“When we first started we were out there, we were working together, talking and actually moving instead of sitting back, laying back watching the ball go everywhere,” Caldwell said. “I feel like we started off with good defense.”
None of the Cougars’ starters stand above 5-foot-6, and that proved a matchup dream for Grace and Caldwell.
Both were rebounding and blocking shots at will, ending with a combined five rejections in the first half.
“They played well together, they worked hard,” Holloway said. “They’re really active around the glass. We’ve been trying to work on that, blocking out. Caldwell does a great job, defensively, up and down the floor and blocking out. We’re trying to get Grace to that mentality too, and trying to not only use her size but be able to block out and be more aggressive.”
Grace picked up a rare three offensive rebounds in a single possession during the second quarter, eventually putting one back to extend Dadeville’s lead to 14-1 at that point.
The biggest display of rebounding prowess came a few minutes prior to that, however. Grace secured a pass on the low block and hit a layup while getting fouled. She missed the ensuing free throw but Caldwell stuck back the miss while drawing another foul for herself. She also missed the and-one free throw, but followed her own shot, secured the board and layed the ball back in to cap a six-point possession for the Tigers.
Caldwell noted that when she’s rebounding well it feeds into the rest of her game.
“It brings me up. I feel like that’s my spot and that’s what I’m best at,” Caldwell said. “It brings the hustler out of me.”
Senior point guard Kaniyah Wilkerson served as Dadeville’s main threat on the perimeter, facilitating from the point guard position and converting the majority of transition looks she received.
Her primary impact came on the defensive side, however, where she racked up countless steals defending both on and off the ball.
“She’s a very good player defensively,” Holloway said. “She’s a really quiet player, unselfish, and she just likes to work hard and play good defense for the team.”
Dadeville has won back-to-back games for the second time this year and looks to make it a three-game winning streak at Benjamin Russell, a team it beat 30-24 Nov. 23, Tuesday. Coosa remains home for a matchup with Childersburg the same day.