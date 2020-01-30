Every year, Dadeville’s boys basketball team has seemed to climb one rung higher on its ladder to success.
In 2017-18, the Tigers hosted their area tournament but were narrowly ousted by Tallassee. Last year, they made up for that with a tournament championship but they quickly met their match in Pike Road in the sub-regional.
Now, this season, Dadeville is trying to go even further and it’s already checked off one of those boxes. The Tigers wrapped up an undefeated slate in their Class 3A Area 7 schedule with wins over B.B. Comer and Randolph County this week. That ensured the right for the Tigers to host their area tournament for the third consecutive year.
“That’s great for us,” Dadeville coach Jesse Foster said. “Any time you can play at home, you have a lot better shot than when you’re on the road. We’ve done it for the last three years and we wanna keep that going.”
Dadeville was absolutely dominating in its Monday night win over B.B. Comer, 75-37, then it turned around the very next night and took a trip to Randolph County, which it beat 71-53. Over the course of six area games, the Tigers have outscored their opponents by a total score of 435-252. They have averaged 72.5 points per game in area contests.
What seems to make Dadeville so successful — it is currently sitting just outside the top 10 in Class 3A in the Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings — is its variety of scoring. Jay Patrick was the leader in Tuesday’s game against Randolph County as he piled on 29 points. PJ Eason has also been Mr. Reliable for double-doubles while Jamauri Chislom is a strong force inside. Jamarion Wilkerson and Tripp McKinley have proven themselves as sharpshooters from the outside.
“We shot the ball well against area opponents, so that helps,” Foster said. “We expect to have (a variety of scoring) all the time. We wanna use our big guys and if (opponents) collapse on them, we have some really good shooters. Any of them can nail a 3-pointer when we need it, and that’s definitely a big contributing factor.”
Foster and the Tigers have also put a big emphasis on defense this season. Aside from LaFayette, which is undefeated and ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, Dadeville has not allowed more than 60 points in a game since November. Despite being just freshmen, Phil Dowdell and Daquan Doss have been inserted into the starting lineup and have given an energy and intensity on defense. And like Dadeville’s offense, its defense also has a fine ability to adjust to its opponent.
“When you’re playing different teams, you gotta change up what you do; that’s the thing about this sport,” Foster said. “One night we might play man then we gotta play zone. Against Coosa, Noel (Jones) had 30 points against us the first time, so we made up our mind he wasn’t going to score 30 again and we went to a box-and-one on him.”
Although the Tigers don’t have a ton of depth — they typically play only seven or eight deep — they still somehow manage to stay at a high intensity level throughout an entire game. Foster attributes that to preseason workouts, which he’s taken into the season; he said the Tigers do suicides before, after and even during practice.
The area tournament begins Tuesday and the Tigers are hoping they can put everything together at the right time to keep climbing their proverbial ladder.