Dadeville’s football game against Trinity scheduled for tonight has been canceled.
The football team will forego the matchup with region opponent Trinity that was scheduled to be played at Tiger Stadium on Friday night, but it is unclear what caused the cancelation.
“None of my football players tested positive for COVID-19,” Dadeville coach Roger McDonald said. “But there is more that goes into it than that. Me, the administration and the board of education are always going to put our kids' safety first, but we currently have no positive tests.”
The game will not be rescheduled. Whether Dadeville forfeits the game is unclear as of right now.