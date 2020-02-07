Dadeville’s boys will be hunting down a slew of medals this weekend at the AHSAA Indoor Track and Field Championships, which begin today.
Benjamin Russell and Reeltown are also both bringing a pair of runners and Skye Foster will be the lone representative for Dadeville’s girls team, but the Tiger boys have a handful of competitors.
Several Tigers qualified for multiple events.
Jamarion Wilkerson is one of the leaders of the pack as he qualified for two individual events. In the 1A-3A triple jump, Wilkerson is seeded sixth with a seed mark of 36-9.5. Although he has some tough competition in the 400 dash, Wilkerson’s seed time of 54.94 is just 2.7 seconds behind the No. 1 seed Richard Payne, of Southeastern.
Joining Wilkerson in the 400 will be Dyjuan Evans, who has a seed time of 56.54.
Jordan Ford is in the fast heat of the 800 but he’ll still have some ground to make up. Ford’s best time is 2:11.90 while he’ll be up against No. 1 seed Myles Cook, of Bayside Academy, who is clocked at 2:06.15. Ford will also compete in the 1,600.
The only other Tiger qualified for two events is Christian Nelson, who earned spots in the 60 hurdles and the 60 dash. Joining Nelson in the 60 dash will be Josh Taylor, who is hunting down a gold medal. His seed time of 7.33 puts him in fourth but the other three above him — Cottage Hills’ Arrick Gibbs and Jikerius Anderson and Piedmont’s Austin Estes — are all clocked just eight hundredths of a second faster.
A pair of Tigers will compete in the shot put as both Colin Goodwin and Jamauri Chislom qualified. Chislom is looking at a high place as he’s seeded No. 2 overall but it’s going to be tough to grab the gold. Chislom’s seed mark is 45-11.5, and the top seed, Josiah Harry of Mobile Christian, has a staggering throw of 60-6.75. That’s less than 1 ½ feet from the state record.
Micah Stowe is the only other individual qualifier for Dadeville; he is seeded sixth in the long jump.
Dadeville also qualified all three boys relays; the Tigers are seeded third in the 4x200, fourth in the 4x4 and 10th in the 4x8.
Although Foster is the lone qualifier for the Dadeville girls team, she will represent the Tigers well as she earned spots in three events. Foster will compete in the 60 hurdles with a seed time of 11.92; the triple jump where she’s marked in at 31-3.75; and the long jump, in which she’s seeded at 15-2.5.
Layton Bradford and Reginald Sweetwyne will both represent Benjamin Russell in the 6A state competition, and both qualified for a pair of events. Sweetwyne is seeded the fastest in his heat of the 800, but he’s in only the second fastest heat. Bradford is ranked ninth in the 3,200 with a seed time of 10:25.36. Both will compete in the 1,600.
Both of Reeltown’s qualifiers, Arthur Woods and Zantjuan Knight, will be running the Class 1A-4A 60. Knight could be tracking down a top medal as he is seeded No. 3 overall with a time of 8.89.