The Dadeville boys basketball team didn’t hold back Friday night at home versus Benjamin Russell, as it came out on top, 57-42.
The Wildcats were the more aggressive at the start of the game with senior Za Stowes knocking down two 3-pointers, giving Benjamin Russell an 11-8 lead late in the first quarter. But that would be the Wildcats’ last lead for the night.
Dadeville’s PJ Eason took over the game with a block followed by a dunk that made the gym erupt and the game was never the same.
“(Eason) stayed out of foul trouble and anytime our big guys stay out of foul trouble we feel we have a shot against anyone,” Dadeville coach Jesse Foster said.
Dadeville could do no wrong while Benjamin Russell couldn’t stop getting in its own way by turning the ball over or chucking up bad air-ball shots in a panic.
Much like the girls game, it was a group effort from the Tigers.
“Ball movement and defense is what we’ve been working on and it came together (Friday night),” Foster said. “We always feel like we can score, so defense is what we have been pushing and (Friday) they did that.”
The start of the second half was much of the same story for the Wildcats. Turnovers and allowing offensive rebounds helped Dadeville get out to as many as 21 points on Benjamin Russell before the Wildcats started to settle down and play better.
“The game got away from us in the third quarter,” Benjamin Russell coach Jeremy Freeman said. “They are a bigger team than us. The game plan was to limit their ability to get rebounds and we were able to do that until the third quarter.”
Both teams saved their best ball for the fourth quarter. The Wildcats and Tigers both pushed the ball up and down the court for the first couple minutes before slowing down and playing technically-sound basketball. They saved some of the more eye-popping layups and 3-pointers for the end.
Benjamin Russell still gave maximum effort and didn’t quit until the final whistle and made the final score not look as bad as the loss was.
“We are still working out who needs to have the ball in certain situations,” Freeman said. “We are getting there and still continuing to work hard.”
Even in a 17-point win, Foster wasn’t exactly jumping for joy because he knows there’s a lot his Tigers need to work on.
“We have got to work on free throws,” Foster said. “We’ve been shooting around 50% and that’s not acceptable. We shoot better from the line and we win that game going away. Defense and free throws have to get better.”