No less than nine lead changes littered regulation in Monday’s matchup between Dadeville and Reeltown in boys basketball, but overtime belonged to the Tigers.
Going into the extra period tied at 52, Dadeville outpaced the Rebels 11-1 to land a 63-53 victory and clinch home court for the AHSAA Class 3A, Area 7 tournament in February.
It was the Tigers’ first tilt since Jan. 11 after the high school went virtual due to increased cases of COVID-19.
“You can tell we’ve been off, we started out a little sluggish, didn’t play last week at all,” Dadeville coach Jesse Foster said. “I just told them to keep playing, keep playing, keep playing hard, things will change. But they did a great job. They played pretty good tonight.”
Guard Antojuan Woody scored a game-high 20 points for Dadeville but his passing is what may have sealed the victory.
With 1:08 to play Woody drove to the rim and, rather than take a contested layup, hit a cutting Jordan Rambo with a perfect bounce pass to extend the Tigers’ lead to three scores at 59-52, capping a 7-0 run to start OT.
“I tell him all the time, he’s got to start making a little better decisions down there, like he did at the end of the game right there,” Foster said. “That’s the way I drew it up. You penetrate, if they help on you, kick it and trust your teammate.”
Forward Marcus Haynes lapped all other Reeltown scorers with 18, piling up some impressive finishes around the rim.
“Marcus is a senior that we’ve been riding all year. He shows up every night,” Reeltown coach Jonathan Gardner said. “He continues to be there night after night. Some nights he might have a bad game on offense, but he’s going to give you everything he’s got on defense and rebound. You can’t ask for more.”
Reeltown led for seven consecutive minutes of game action from two minutes left in the third quarter to under three minutes left in the fourth.
Trailing 46-42, Dadeville embarked on an 8-0 run that included five points from guard Philstavious Dowdell to grab a 50-46 advantage with 1:37 to play.
Haynes responded with his second 3-pointer of the contest to cut that lead to 50-49, which Woody re-extended to 52-49 with 22 seconds left on a pair of free throws.
The Rebels called timeout, likely needing to hit a 3-point shot on their next possession to force overtime. After a drive the ball was kicked to the left corner where freshman Finley Henderson launched a high-arching shot over the outstretched arm of a defender.
It rolled around the rim not once, but twice. Then it toppled through. Nine seconds of game time later, the contest was heading to OT.
“He’s just a ninth grader,” Gardner said. “He’s getting a lot of confidence, and that’s what I need.”
Dadeville guard Daquan Doss missed a buzzer-beating layup that could have won it in regulation for the Tigers, but responded quickly with a right-corner 3 on the first possession of overtime.
That sparked the 7-0 Dadeville run that proved decisive.
“That’s the way we practice on those 3s. We kick it out there to him, I want him taking it,” Foster said. “Don’t even think about it. If he’d have been worried about that layup he missed, he wouldn’t have hit that.”
Despite the loss, Gardner said he’s enjoyed the improvements his team has made through the season to this point. In the first meeting between Reeltown and Dadeville the Tigers pounced out to a 17-point lead in the second quarter and the game was never in question beyond that point.
That’s a stark contrast with Monday’s affair between the same two teams, which needed four additional minutes to declare a winner.
“We did what we were supposed to do, we ran what we wanted to do,” Gardner said. “We controlled the game. I told the boys, ‘We can slow them down and contest the 3, we’ll be in the ballgame.’ They did exactly that.”
Reeltown returns home to face Elmore County Tuesday. Dadeville will host Beulah in its next game Friday.