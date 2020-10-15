Dadeville and Reeltown were on the road Tuesday at Beulah for playoff volleyball which saw the Tigers take second in the Class 3A Area 6, while also ending the Rebel’s season in the process.
The Tigers (5-3, 2-2) are turning back around and play in the sub-regionals Thursday instead of Saturday as it was scheduled.
“I’m very proud of this team for advancing,” Dadeville coach Vicky McDonald said. We played hard the entire game against Reeltown. We served well and hustled, Tori Giles and D’aja Caldwell did a good job of communicating and leading our team.”
The Tigers will be traveling to Mobile bright and early Thursday to take on St. Luke’s Episcopal. St. Luke’s Episcopal (34-6, 4-0) finished first in its area, giving it home court advantage. The Wildcats also had the luxury of playing all their games, something Dadeville wasn’t able to do with so many canceled this season.
“They’ve been through a lot,” McDonald said, “with a last-minute coaching change and not having summer workouts definitely played a factor in their play this season.”
McDonald said her team is exhausted after playing for nearly three straight hours Tuesday but the Tigers are looking forward to proving they belong at the sub-regionals.
According to McDonald, the Tigers plan on practicing Wednesday to tone their craft and work on some of the little details in order for them to advance.
“We need more consistency throughout the matches,” McDonald said. “This late in the season we have to play at a high level at all times. Our confidence comes and goes, so we need to find a balance. I feel when everything is clicking for us, we are a really good team that can compete with anybody.”