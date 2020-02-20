When Jamauri Chislom and PJ Eason both had to take a seat on the bench because of foul trouble, it was all downhill for Dadeville’s boys basketball team.
After building up a lead heading into the final frame, the Tigers’ two post players found themselves with four fouls apiece and Dadeville coach Jesse Foster had no choice but to try to save them. But as soon as he did, Pike County jumped all over the boards.
Couple that with Dadeville’s shooting woes, which came back to haunt it in the final minutes, and it resulted in a 51-40 loss on Wednesday afternoon in the AHSAA Class 3A Southeast Regional final.
“That didn’t help at all either taking them two guys out there,” Foster said. “They had all our height inside and (Pike County) just killed us on the boards after that. But they were in foul trouble and I wanted to let them finish the game.”
Rebounding was going to be the biggest key Wednesday, and the Tigers (19-8) knew that. But being aware of that and preparing for it, they still couldn’t keep up with the inside presence of Pike County’s Andres Burney, Omar Cumberbatch and even Jordan Hobdy.
Early on, the Bulldogs absolutely dominated Dadeville on the boards but then the Tigers seemed to pick up the pace. However, it didn’t last. Those three Pike County players combined for 36 rebounds; Dadeville had just 35 total.
But that wasn’t Dadeville’s only problem. It shot a mere 23.3% from the floor, including a dismal 6.3% effort in the first quarter.
“We just had a bad night shooting and it was a bad time to have a bad night,” Foster said. “Plus, them jokers are tough on the boards. We knew that coming in. I just love my kids though; they just competed but those guys were tough inside. Them two big guys they have are just very athletic, but I’m very proud of my team.”
Dadeville certainly had its chances too. Despite the poor shooting early on, the Tigers trailed only 9-4 after the first quarter as their defense kept them in it. And they made up for the bad shooting by catching fire in the third frame.
Trailing by five at halftime, the Tigers came out with a vengeance in the second half and scored the second quarter’s first eight points. A steal and a layup under the basket by Jay Patrick gave the Tigers their first lead of the game at 20-19 then Patrick helped add onto it by grabbing another steal and dishing it out to Jamarion Wilkerson for an easy fast-break layup.
Patrick and Tripp McKinley both had 3-pointers in the third quarter to break open as much as a six-point lead.
But Pike County stormed right back and after the Bulldogs took a late 44-37 lead, Dadeville was forced to foul and Pike County was ace from the free-throw line.
“We took a couple bad shots there late; I don’t really know what happened,” Foster said. “I think we were fatigued and I think my guards got a little tired there at the end in the fourth quarter when we had the lead. (Bad shooting) is sometimes a part of it though.”
Despite the loss, both Eason and Patrick were named to the all-tournament team. Eason had a rare double-double of 13 rebounds and 10 blocks; he was one point shy of a triple-double. Patrick led the Tigers with 16 points.