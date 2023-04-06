Dadeville’s baseball team overcame a five-run deficit on Wednesday to beat Beulah 9-8, snapping its six-game losing streak and winning its first area game of the year.
“These are the ones that matter,” coach Andrew Padgett said. “That is what we have been harping on all year. This team has the potential to do what they want to do.”
The two-thirds of Dadeville’s season has been a slog, losing 17 games, while also dropping two area contests mixed in.
Defeating Beulah was only the team’s third win of the year, but it came at an extremely important time.
Non-area records are out the window now as strictly area play heats up, and Padgett is hoping that this win can get his team on the right track to end the season.
“We have had some hardships this year,” Padgett said. “We keep preaching that if we keep working, it will pay off in the end.”
The Beulah game started in almost typical fashion, with Dadeville allowing five runs, mixing in an error and a wild pitch. Things looked to be going the same way they had gone against Elmore County on Saturday, allowing five runs in the bottom of the first in a 10-9 loss.
But, as is mostly typical for Dadeville on offense, the Tigers responded with five runs of their own in the bottom of the first frame.
Heavy hitter Sawyer Sapp scored a pair and Wes Robinson, Colton Liggitt and Lane Chayka each scored one.
“We responded in the bottom of the first and at that point I knew that there was not going to be anything that would deter them from doing what they wanted to do,” Padgett said.
This season, those four players have been a large part of the nucleus that drives Dadeville’s baseball team.
Sapp leads the team in batting average for players with double digit at bats, hitting an eye popping .587 on the year. Liggitt is fourth, hitting .333.
Sapp and Liggitt are also first and second respectively in RBIs for the season. When that duo take the plate with runners in scoring position, Padgett said his team is usually in good shape. Wednesday was no different.
“It is huge for us,” Padgett said of his big bats. “It is even bigger for us when those guys are at the plate with runners on base. It is a sigh of relief.”
After the first inning, starting pitcher Cole Carmack settled in and tossed three scoreless innings during his complete game on the mound.
Carmack allowed just three more runs for the rest of the game, striking out five in the process while only allowing six total hits.
The sure handed pitcher is tied for a team lead in strikeouts with Robinson at 38. He also holds the team’s lowest ERA for pitchers who have pitched double digit innings.
While pitching was the business as usual, Padgett took Wednesday’s game as an opportunity for his team to try out new things, and get aggressive on the base path. It did not always work, but worked well enough to get the team the win.
“We did a bunch of different things at the plate, like bunting and stealing, and we executed fairly well,” Padgett said.
The win puts Dadeville in third place in its area, one and a half games ahead of last place Randolph County and half a game back of Beulah in third.