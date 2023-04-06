04/05/23 Dadeville baseball 5
Dadeville shortstop Jordan Rambo slings a ball to first for an out against Beulah on April 5, 2023.

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

Dadeville’s baseball team overcame a five-run deficit on Wednesday to beat Beulah 9-8, snapping its six-game losing streak and winning its first area game of the year.

