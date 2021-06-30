A walk-off base knock from catcher Collin Pearson sealed a championship that was years in the making for the Dadeville 12U Baseball All-Stars.
With many of the team’s players having been together for several years, Dadeville captured the Dixie Youth Baseball Division II Alabama state title Sunday, advancing to the organization’s World Series July 29.
Colton Fuller, son of head coach Jody Fuller, scored the tournament’s winning run.
“It was great, it was great,” Jody Fuller said. “This group of young men have been playing together since they were 5 or 6 years old. This is a great group of young men, and this is well deserved for the effort they have put forth.”
The All-Stars had to battle out of the losers bracket to claim their crown this past weekend.
After picking up wins in their first two games of the tournament, they lost a 7-6 battle against Bellingrath to arrive at the brink of elimination.
Dadeville responded with a second victory against Abbeville, a team that it took extra innings to beat earlier in the tournament, by a score of 10-1.
“They did a lot of growing up at the tournament,” Fuller said. “Losing to Bellingrath made us a much better team.”
Now the All-Stars arrived back in the championship, where they would have to get revenge on Bellingrath not once, but twice to take the state title.
They cruised through game one with a 9-1 victory to set up Pearson’s walk-off in the “if” game.
Pitcher Cale Hanks provided key relief work in the later stages of the tournament, particularly the team’s final victory against Bellingrath, Fuller said.
But it was a whole team effort. Fuller couldn’t even decide who to give the final game ball to, so he had all 12 players sign it.
“It’s really hard to say any one person,” Fuller said. “We did well batting. At times in the games the bottom of the order is what carried us through.”
Many of the athletes on Dadeville’s squad, which includes seven 11-year-olds and five 12-year-olds, have been playing together since their 6U All-Star days. This was their first state tournament win after falling just short on a few previous occasions.
Now, they’ll be in the Dixie Youth Baseball Div. II Majors World Series, which is played from July 29 to Aug. 4.
Teams will be featured from eight states in the double-elimination tournament. Dadeville’s objective? Take the whole thing.
“We’re going in there to win it,” Fuller said. “If they keep showing the aggression that they showed at the end of the [state] tournament and just keep playing baseball like they’re capable of, the rest will take care of itself.”
The All-Stars will face the Florida state champion to open the World Series Friday, July 30.