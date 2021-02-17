The Dadeville Tigers advance to the Sweet Sixteen after a 67-51 trouncing of Trinity Presbyterian at home on Wednesday night.
“We had three players play the whole game,” said Coach Jessie Foster. “They got tired and our defense started slacking. I told them, ‘You either win or you go home.’”
Dadeville forward PJ Eason, the 6’ 9” senior, was both a cut and a head above the rest, scoring 22 points and claiming every rebound within his reach. He was assisted by Jordan Rambo, who scored 16, and Philstavious Dowdell, who claimed 10.
In the first quarter, scores from Daquan Doss, Antojuan Woody, Eason and Rambo tied the game up 10-10, but a buzzer-beater shot which rolled around the rim had Tigers fans holding their breath before it finally fell in. It was all that was needed for the Tigers to turn on the gas.
The second quarter saw scores from Eason and Dowdell expand the lead to 10-18. Trinity Presbyterian’s Sam McGee and Jon Cole Portis both put up threes, which were answered by Doss with a layup and three of his own. Dadeville was up at the end of the second quarter 30-18.
In the third quarter, Eason hit his stride, scoring eight points from under the basket while being double-teamed. He would continue this energy into the fourth quarter, scoring another eight points there. Dadeville worked well as a team, spreading the remaining points between Rambo, Dowdell and Woody in the fourth quarter.
Dadeville has a sought-after player in Eason, strong starters at guard, and a track record of success this season with a 8-1 record going into this game.
Dadeville will advance in the state tournament and play at Houston Academy on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Foster feels positive about Dadeville’s chances in the tournament.
“It doesn’t matter who we play, we just want to play some basketball.”