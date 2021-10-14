There was an unwieldy silence that fell over Dadeville’s bench during post-match festivities for their area tournament championship at Beulah.
The Tigers took second place out of the three-team bracket, beating Reeltown in straight sets, but a tight four-set loss to the at-home Bobcats made for some mixed emotions.
Few smiles were shared as the All-Area team was announced and Dadeville accepted a runner-up trophy. The team qualified for next week’s super regional tournament in Montgomery, that much is true. But Beulah, the team that handed the Tigers their only regular season loss, a team they’d beat when the two sides rematched in the regular season, kept them a few points short of an area championship.
“We couldn’t come out in the end. I think it was two great ball games though,” Dadeville coach Vicky McDonald said. “That first game was the best I’ve seen them play all year. No free balls, a lot of bump, set, spike. Gave up a little more of that in the second game, but overall I think it was a really good game.”
Two of the three sets Dadeville lost were decided by volleyball’s minimum two-point margin.
The most hotly contested was the third set. With the match tied 1-1 going in, Beulah inched out to a 16-13 lead before middle blocker D’aja Caldwell and hitter Enajhe Swink alternated kills as part of a four-point Dadeville rally to give the Tigers a 17-16 lead.
From there the teams traded blows back-and-forth, with another Caldwell kill opening the first two-point edge either way in some time with a 22-20 Dadeville advantage. That fed into two game points for the Tigers at 24-22, but they gave away a point on a service error and ended a long volley with a passing error to even the score.
Another seemingly endless volley four points later gave Beulah a 27-25 third-set victory, setting up its 25-21 win in the fourth to take the match.
Such air-tight sets were regular Wednesday. Dadeville and Beulah were tied nine times by the time the second set was 15-15, although the Tigers pulled away from there on the back of two blocks and three aces from middle blocker Layla Grace for their lone game win 25-19.
Grace earned All-Area honors for her contributions in the tournament, shuffling in-and-out of the middle position with Caldwell.
“Layla, when she’s hitting, she’s a force,” McDonald said. “Overall, she’s just a good player.”
She was joined on the All-Area team by senior Natori Giles, a defensive anchor throughout tournament play and a senior leader on the squad. Giles recorded three aces in one service rally during the first set.
Setter Kaniyah Wilkerson was the final Dadeville player to participate in her final area tournament Wednesday.
“I could have given it to all three of my seniors, I wish I could have, because they all are great players,” McDonald said. “It was hard to pick between them.”
Caldwell may not have been one of the two selected All-Area players but she shined in the championship match, recording at least 12 kills with a few blocks and some great digs thrown in.
“D’aja stands out. And the good thing about D’aja is I get her back next year,” McDonald said. “D’aja stands out. She sure does.”
Dadeville returns to action in the 16-team Montgomery super regional tournament next week. A top-four finish in the single-elimination competition would put the Tigers through to the state tournament.