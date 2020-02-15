After 10 minutes of play in the Class 3A Southeast Regional Final, Dadeville had yet to make a 2-point shot. That was not a problem for the Tigers though as their first 18 points came from beyond the arc and they finished the half with seven 3-pointers, securing the lead for good.
Dadeville held off a rally from Providence Christian and advanced to Wednesday's regional final with a 41-38 win. The Tigers finished with eight 3-pointers and just seven 2-pointers.
Phil Dowdell led Dadeville with 12 points, all coming on 3-point shots. Tripp McKinley also made a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 10 points.
