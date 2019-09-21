The Dadeville Tigers lost to the St. James Trojans, 46-18, in a Class 3A Region 3 matchup Friday night. The football game was a story of big plays from the Trojans.
The Tigers (1-4, 0-3) got off to a great start by recovering a fumble on a pitch play that went sour by the Trojans.
Dadeville came out wanting to establish the pass with backup freshman quarterback Jordan Rambo, who made his first start on varsity as starting quarterback Lane Smith was out with a concussion. Rambo got off to a shaky start with two tipped passes for incompletions that resulted in a punt.
Jamauri Chisolm took over the next defensive series single handedly after having a tough outing last week against Bullock County. After a punt, the first play was a pass by Rambo that was tipped at the line of scrimmage and intercepted.
The next two defensive series for the Tigers didn’t go as well as the first two. The Tigers ran zero man coverage against St. James giving respect to the run but left no safety over the top which enticed the Trojans coaching staff to throw it deep. And the Trojans did throw it deep for touchdowns on their next two possessions.
Following a Tiger punt, the big plays for the Trojans started. The Trojans had a 64-yard touchdown run on the second play of their series. Dadeville couldn’t answer back going three and out. After another punt, St. James took the third play of its drive 65 yards for a touchdown to go up, 27-0.
After a few incompletions and a sack, Dadeville coach Richard White wanted to get the young Rambo in a rhythm which started with motion pop passes and screens that didn’t gain much yardage but got Rambo back in the game mentally. “He’s a young quarterback making his first start,” White said. “After the batted balls we knew we had to get confidence in him. He’s young so he’s got to find his throwing lanes and we weren’t going to let him throw it over the middle and destroy his confidence with another interception.”
Rambo’s night was cut short with an ankle injury shortly after he threw a pass that was tipped and caught by Juvante Holley who took it 76 yards for the first Tiger score of the night.
Dadeville couldn’t catch a break as it gave up a touchdown on the ensuing kickoff and followed up with a Tiger offensive drive that went for negative yardage before fumbling the ball. St. James recovered and returned it for a touchdown as the half was closing out.
Down their only two quarterbacks, the Tigers had to use their wildcat formation they often use. The Dadeville defense gave up seven more points the rest of the game and found success running the ball late, but the damage had been done.
“We got beat on the man coverage early and it set us back,” White said. “We wanted to stop their run early to make them pass because we felt our secondary matched up well with their receivers but we blew our assignments all night.”
Dadeville has lost four straight after winning its opener against Horseshoe Bend. The Tigers have been banged up at key positions since their second game loss, which was a against Reeltown, but are expecting to have Smith and linebacker Alex Smith return next week, White said.