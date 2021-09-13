It’s been a rough opening to the season for Central Coosa football. There’s no denying that.
Because of transportation limitations, the Cougars didn’t have a full team practice until Aug. 12 whereas most schools had a full summer workout regimen and subsequent fall camp.
Coosa head coach Brett Thomas said Coosa’s schedule would be brutal in the early going, and it showed. The Cougars have started the year 0-4 and have been outscored 213-42 in those games.
One connection has the potential to help change the team’s fortunes, however — the bond between sophomore quarterback Majavius Culpepper and senior wide receiver Trae Butler.
Even if they disagree on who is the younger sibling in their brotherly-type relationship.
“MJ, that’s my little brother right there,” Butler said. “He looks up to me. We’re just gonna keep on going, continue to play and play until we get a win.”
“Nah, I’m big bro,” Culpepper said, laughing. “I’m big bro.”
Culpepper and Butler have been playing football together since the younger of the duo was in seventh grade.
Butler’s seen Culpepper develop as a passer in that time, even if he wasn’t always playing quarterback.
“His best trait is his arm, throwing the ball, making plays, making sure that the ball gets to where it needs to be,” Butler said.
When Culpepper joined Butler at the high school level, he did it as another skill position player.
The starting quarterback job became vacant ahead of this year, however, and Culpepper seized the opportunity.
A talented and dynamic athlete, Culpepper had to learn the nature of the quarterback position as much as anything else. The term “field general” didn’t necessarily apply to him early on.
“He’s been bigger than everybody else since he was in seventh grade,” Thomas said. “So he’s always been the focus of basketball, baseball, football, whatever it was, because of his size. But people forget that he’s still young. He’s only in the 10th grade. But he’s doing better, commanding the offense. He just has to understand that you can’t bow down to players just because they’re older.”
He had someone to lean on for advice about leadership, though — Butler.
After practices Butler can be seen delivering speeches to his teammates. When players are down, he’s someone who can pick them up. When others are slacking, he’s there to refocus them. He’s a team captain for that reason.
“He’s always been like that, ever since he was in ninth grade when I first started coaching,” Thomas said. “He’s always been very vocal, very animated, very energized. He’s always been a spark.”
Butler missed Week 1 with injury and Coosa stuck to the ground through most of its first three games. When they did air it out, however, Butler has been option number one for Culpepper.
The duo connected for the Cougars’ lone pair of passing touchdowns this season, most recently an 80-yard scoring outburst against Highland Home.
“He’s just somebody who, if I want to get the ball out of my hands quick, just throw it to him,” Culpepper said. “He’s gonna do it all.”
They remain at the forefront for Thomas’ plans moving forward, however, with the coach noting the way opposing teams have loaded up against the run and a few question marks on Coosa’s offensive line.
Butler is a weapon the team intends to use. They employ him at punt and kick returner, where he’s already collected four returns of 30 or more yards using his 4.4 speed.
“He has what you can’t teach, like DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle. He has those fast-twitch muscles,” Thomas said. “Those players can change direction at full speed. They can stop, plant.”
With Culpepper’s arm, Butler and fellow speedy wideout Tyreek Epps, Thomas hopes his plans for Coosa’s offense can come to fruition.
“If he can get about three seconds to throw the ball, plant his feet and get off a good pass, it’ll keep teams from just coming down, putting eight in the box all the time,” Thomas said.
In any case, Culpepper and Butler are trying to make the most of their final year together.
Barring a magical playoff run, they’ll only have six games left after this week. Their next test comes against Marion Sept. 17.
“I was thinking about that the other day,” Culpepper said. “It’s gonna be tough next year without him.”