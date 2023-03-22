Klark James and Quez Thompson in CAS tournament

Benjamin Russell's Quez Thompson, 11 in maroon, plays defense while Horseshoe Bend's Klark James, four in red, waits to defend during the Central Alabama Standouts game on March 18, 2023.

Benjamin Russell’s Quez Thompson and Horseshoe Bend’s Klark James both competed in the Central Alabama Standouts tournament over the weekend, with Thompson being awarded the Central Alabama Standouts Player of the Year.

Benjamin Russell's Quez Thompson, 11 in maroon, goes up for a layup during the Central Alabama Standouts game on March 18, 2023.

