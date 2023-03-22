Benjamin Russell’s Quez Thompson and Horseshoe Bend’s Klark James both competed in the Central Alabama Standouts tournament over the weekend, with Thompson being awarded the Central Alabama Standouts Player of the Year.
Both Thompson and James played for Alex City’s Demetrius Fleetion, who coached the team of seven seniors to a 59-58 victory.
“I was so fortunate to be able to coach those two guys in the showcase,” Fleetion said.
Childersburg’s Isaac Marbury won the game’s MVP for Fleetion’s team, but it was Thompson who took home the MVP for the entire year. Thompson was voted as the MVP, beating out 10 other players from 10 different schools.
In his final year of high school ball, Thompson helped lead Benjamin Russell to an area tournament victory and a playoff berth and was named the Outlook’s Player of the Year.
During the tournament, Thompson showcased just what he brings to the table, this time on an ever bigger stage.
The guard scored in double-figures and caught the eye of plenty of players and coaches who had previously not seen him play.
“Quez played really well,” Fleetion said. “He is a tough, physical guy. He is a really great shooter. A lot of guys from around the area knew of Quez, but now they know his ability scoring-wise.”
As for James, he got his work done on the defensive end. While Thompson was doing the scoring, James was wrecking his usual havoc on defense.
“Klark played some really good defense,” Fleetion said. “I think they both really enjoyed it. I really enjoyed it. They all came in with a good mindset.”
Both players put on a show in front of coaches from a handful of colleges.
Coaches and scouts from Stillman University, Coastal Alabama Community College, Talladega College, Miles College and Bishop State were in attendance.
Thompson and James have not made a decision on whether or not college ball is in their futures. To Fleetion, showcases like Standouts are a perfect way to get eyes on local kids, no matter what level of ball it may be for.
“It was major for us,” Fleetion said. “We don't typically get the big exposure. Just to get those kids some exposure is really big. They caught a couple of those scout’s eyes.”
Even after the tournament, Fleetion is going to continue to do work behind the scenes to get his athletes in front of college coaches and recruiters.
“I am working to get them some tryouts, some walk-on dates,” Fleetion said. “They can go play. With the skillsets they have, they can play.”
Central Alabama Standouts’ exposure camps are also reaching beyond just hoops, with a baseball and softball camp in the works for early May. Signups begin Wednesday and can be found on Central Alabama Standouts Facebook page.