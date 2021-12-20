Wardellis Cox showcased one of the strongest legs in the area through his punting duties throughout the season. He averaged a monstrous 42.3 yards per punt and is in contention for All-State honors for Class 3A. [Photo / Submitted]
A trio of local football players earned state-wide recognition Monday.
Benjamin Russell junior wide receiver Corri Milliner, Reeltown senior lineman Dee “Alpha Dawg” Griffin and Dadeville junior punter Wardrellis Cox all made the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s (ASWA) All-State football team.
Milliner hauled in 60 of the 120 passes completed to Benjamin Russell receivers this season, piling up 880 yards and eight touchdowns receiving, easily leading the Wildcats’ wideouts in all three major categories. He landed as an honorable mention in Class 6A.
Griffin terrorized opposing backfields at defensive end for Reeltown this season while also anchoring the Rebels’ offensive line at center, though his defensive output is what landed him an honorable mention for the Class 3A All-State team.
Cox made honorable mention for Class 3A at punter, making him one of Alabama’s four best at that position in that classification. Cox averaged a booming 42.3 yards per punt for the Tigers this season.
Milliner, Griffin and Cox each made The Outlook’s All-Area squad as first-teamers.