When a head coach has been at a school for 20 years, the idea of finding his replacement can be especially daunting.
Dadeville football coach Richard White officially announced his plans to retire Friday night, which means Tallapoosa County Schools will not only need to replace a football coach but also an athletic director.
White announced his retirement so early in the hopes of giving the school system plenty of time to find an adequate replacement. And although White is excited about having some free time and a lower level of stress, the decision was bittersweet for him.
“The main thing is my energy level is not where it used to be,” White said. “I still love being around these kids. Being around kids keeps you feeling like you’re young but your body doesn’t react to it that way.
“I still love doing it, but the stress of being a head coach, I’ve done it for 20 years. There’s some self-inflicted stress and some outside stress. I’ve always been able to let it slide off for the most part but we’re all human beings and things do bother us. It’s just time. It’s time for someone else to come in and put their finger on it to help it get a little bit better.”
Although White just announced his intentions Friday night, the school system already has a plan in place for replacing the Dadeville figurehead. Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Joe Windle said he plans to post the job then let applications come in through the end of November. Windle said with playoffs starting up, he wants to give potential coaches enough time to apply even though they may be in the postseason with their current teams.
He said he, Dadeville principal Chris Hand and a committee likely comprised of two coaches and a community member would cut the application pool down to three to five finalists to be interviewed. Windle said his hope is to have someone to recommend to the school board for the February meeting.
“When you’re hiring a head coach in football, you can’t overlook the fact that you’re hiring an individual who is probably going to be the athletic director over other sports,” Windle said. “It’s a critical hire from the coaching aspect as well as teaching.”
As far as qualifications for White’s potential replacement, Windle said there will be a lot of factors including coaching experience and success. But most importantly, he wants to find someone that can be as meaningful to Dadeville as White has been.
“No. 1 is we want a person that we think will fit in the community,” Windle said. “Friday night football in the county schools and in schools in Alabama is extremely important. It impacts the entire community. We’re looking for an individual that has some experience, preferably as a successful head coach, but also has experience in integrating the community and engaging the community into the athletic program.”