Central Coosa added another loss to its record Friday night but the Cougars found plenty of positives after facing off with a Thorsby team preparing for the postseason. Coosa scored its second highest point total of the season but the defense could not keep up in the 56-20 Class 2A Region 4 defeat.
“When you’re going against a good team like that, it feels good to put up a pretty good amount of points,” Coosa coach Brett Thomas said.
The Cougars (0-9, 0-6) fell behind 22-0 before getting on the board for the first time late in the opening quarter. Donta Daniel saw his pass get deflected but it fell into the arms of Dawson Duncan, who ran it in for a touchdown to cut into the deficit.
Traedarius Butler returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the second quarter but Thorsby (5-4, 4-2) continued to roll on offense and took a 48-14 into the break at halftime. However, Coosa was not giving up and continued to keep its spirits high in the final two quarters.
“I always challenge them that this is another opportunity to do the unthinkable,” Thomas said. “Our guys played hard. It was a pretty good game for us.”
With the help of a running clock in the second half, Coosa limited the Rebels to just one touchdown for the rest of the night. Thomas said his defense played a little bit better this week and forced Thorsby to sustain drives before getting into the end zone.
“It’s always about eliminating the big plays,” Thomas said. “Those one-and-done plays are the demoralizing plays. If we can minimize those, that’s the kind of small victories we talk about.”
Before the final buzzer sounded, Daniel found the end zone one more time. He had a long 60-yard rush that fell just short of a touchdown but he finished off the drive on the next play. Thomas said Daniel finished with just over 100 yards rushing and 100 yards passing.
Daniel has continued to play well despite having to deal with a variety of injuries and his play was once again a positive for the Cougars this week. His performance plus a handful of big plays helped Thomas keep his players focused on the positives.
“That’s how it has been all year,” Thomas said. “They have short memories. I give them all the respect in the world for hanging with it.”