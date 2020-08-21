Central Coosa finished on a high note last season, winning its final game of the season and the first win the program has had seen in three years.
Coach Brett Thomas is entering his third season at the helm and is more excited than ever to get the season started.
With a new season comes new challenges, one of those being the move from Class 2A Region 4 to Region 3. The move to Region 3 means the Cougars have to familiarize themselves with the opponents, the only familiar teams being Thorsby and Talladega County.
The excitement around the Coosa program has become infectious to the students, as Thomas has had more players show up during the summer practices and workouts than ever before.
“I told the players that I expect us to win every game,” Thomas said. “I’m looking forward to the season. We have a lot of guys, in particular a lot of skill position guys, so I’m excited.”
Thomas is also under the impression Central Coosa has turned a corner and doesn’t plan on looking back. With a new mindset and swagger about themselves the Cougars are eager to get back on the field and continue to ride the wave of last season; however, they will have to wait longer than usual with the delay of school and cancelation of the first two games of the season.
Coosa’s first two games against Bullock County and Loachapoka would have been a good gauge of how far the program has come and where it is going. Now with a shortened schedule, Central Coosa’s game against the Luverne Tigers is going to be a make-or-break game for the Cougars and be the tone-setter for the rest of the season.
The key for the Cougars will be looking at the glass half full rather than half empty from the standpoint of the Tigers may have more in game reps than the Cougars, but Coosa will be much healthier because of the late start.
The Cougars are truly the benefactors in the term “strength in numbers.” Central Coosa has lacked in participation from students over the years, which resulted in Coosa being a one-man-band through Donta Daniel, who has since graduated. This is no longer the case for Thomas and the Cougars.
“We have multiple quarterbacks and running backs this season,” Thomas said. “We have guys that can play multiple skill positions, which will lead to a more diverse offense for us.”
The Cougars will be more diverse all around and the added number of players means Thomas has more wiggle room to try players out at different positions and never feel like one injury could derail the season.
“We’ve taught all of our linemen how to snap in case someone goes down,” Thomas said. “Our skills guys have gotten reps at receiver and running back. It’s a young group, but we are looking to be very competitive in the next two or three years.”
Thomas believes his offensive line still needs some work before the late start to the season, but is optimistic his players will catch on by the first game of the season Sept. 4.