Local athletic activities and games are being put on hold due to the coronavirus.
Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency Friday and a mandatory school closure. Beginning at the end of the day Wednesday, all Tallapoosa County Schools and Alexander City Schools students and faculty will not return until April 6.
The closure led the Alabama High School Athletic Association to suspend all athletic events including but not limited to contests, practices, weight lifting and conditioning during the duration of the closure. The last date for any athletic activity is Tuesday.
According to AHSAA executive director Steve Savarese, the AHSAA will reevaluate health conditions and determine the status of the spring sports championship play at the end of the 2 ½-week period.
“In the meantime, we pray everyone remains safe during this challenging time,” Savarese said in the release.
Central Alabama Community College athletics are also suspended.
CACC spokesperson Brett Pritchard said the Alabama Community College System issued a directive for all ACCS colleges to temporarily discontinue on-campus instruction and athletic competition, practices and public events scheduled on campus including those held by agencies using college facilities March 17 through April 3.
CACC president Dr. Susan Burrow said the school will evaluate the need to continue keeping students off campus after April later in March.
“The CACC response team will work closely with ACCS and monitor the evolving COVID-19 issue,” Burrow said. “Future determinations will be made based on the evolving pandemic event and the need to place student and public safety first.”
Alexander City Parks and Recreation has discontinued all practices and youth sports from March 16 to April 6, according to its Facebook page Friday.
As far as upcoming events for the AHSAA, it has already made some decisions. The 30th annual Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet scheduled For Monday night is being postponed until Monday, June 22.
The banquet, which will be held at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center as originally planned, was postponed based on the recommendation of the ADPH and the City of Montgomery, which has also limited use of city facilities.
Denise Ainsworth, assistant director of the AHSAA and coordinator of the HOF event, said the Alabama High School Hall of Fame is its highlight event of the year.
“We are saddened to have to reschedule this prestigious event,” Ainsworth said. “We apologize for the inconvenience this might cause. However, the health and safety of our inductees, their families, and supporters must be paramount. Tickets purchased will be honored. We appreciate the cooperation of the Renaissance Hotel and everyone’s understanding and flexibility.”