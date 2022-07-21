Not making the postseason last year left a sour taste in Chris Elliott’s mouth.
The fourth-year head coach knows the Cougar volleyball program is better than what it showed in the previous season. Heading into this year, the message is to get back on top.
“Every year you have a new team, no matter who is returning,” Elliott said. “Expectations are always the same, with whoever you have on your roster. We are used to making regional tournaments. We want to make it back this year, and make some noise like we are supposed to.”
In Elliott’s first two seasons as the head volleyball coach, Coosa made the regionals. Last year, execution levels simply were not there and the Cougars stumbled.
Starting in June, Coosa has been getting after it in summer workouts to improve on areas where his team struggled.
Elliott thinks his team’s work over the summer has his squad looking like what he is used to seeing.
“The girls have been working extremely hard,” Elliott said. “The summer has got us back to where we are supposed to be. We are making big improvements every day.”
One of the areas that the Cougars struggled in last year was setting. Four seniors have graduated from the Coosa squad, leaving holes in the crucial setter position, but Elliott thinks his players have adjusted nicely to the new shoes they have had to fill.
“Setting is a critical position that we have to have,” Elliott said. “If we can’t set, we can’t win. We have two girls [that can set]. One was a second string setter that will be our primary setter this year. One we will be pulling up to fill in.”
Pulling girls up will soon be a thing of the past for Coosa, as the school has fielded enough players to form a junior high team this year. Now, the school will have a pipeline from middle school, to junior varsity, to varsity, where girls can start from the very basics and work their way up.
Coosa is also fortunate to have two separate gyms, and is then able to host more games and get girls more experience. Multiple teams and more games are only going to be a benefit to Coosa in the long run.
“This is going to be big for the new girls coming in,” Elliott said. “We can have players play at their own level, instead of a seventh grader having to play against a tenth grader all the way up on varsity. This is going to help the program tremendously.”
Elliott wants his junior high program to start with the basics, learning fundamental skills. As Coosa players learn and evolve through that new pipeline, Elliott can grow varsity players for the future.
“We want skill development,” Elliott said. “Once you get to JV, we can get more into it and be involved. That's when we really learn to play the game correctly. And then move up to varsity whenever you are ready.”
While the new Coosa junior high team works towards the future, Elliott has to worry about the present. He has a squad who needs to get in winning shape.
Another area that hurt last year’s Coosa team was serving and receiving. Opposing teams were able to go on multi-point runs against the Cougars, as they struggled to get the ball over the net on serves and on rallies.
This offseason, Elliott has seen growth in his team’s ability to serve the ball.
“Serving has been a big focus this year,” Elliott said. “We started new drills and it has helped us a lot. Of course, there is still work to do.”
Skill-wise, Elliott said his hitters are his best group. Their improvement over the summer has been impressive in the eyes of their coach.
As for how his team will handle the mental challenge of making it back to the postseason, that is the least of Elliott’s worries. The team has the mental side of things down.
“When you get punched in the mouth, you have to punch back,” Elliott said. “This group is a group that is able to do that. We handle adversity really well.”
The Cougars’ first step towards their season, and a potential postseason run, is in an upcoming playdate. If the concepts Elliott and his team have improved upon over the summer materialize, before the real season even starts, he thinks his team has a good shot to make that noise his program is accustomed to.
“I want us to host the area tournament,” Elliott said. “I want us to move on to regional play. That is the goal every year.”