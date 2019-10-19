It was a different team but similar results Friday night for Central Coosa’s football team. The Cougars lost to Lafayette 48-6, similar to its 58-0 loss to Reeltown last week.
The second half was again shortened to four-minute quarters again in the Class 2A Region 4 game.
The Bulldogs came out fast and aggressive. Scoring started for the Bulldogs (4-4,4-1) in the first quarter with 10:23 left in the frame. Victor Tolbert ran it in for a touchdown. TyMorrion Brewer kicked the extra point.
The Bulldogs scored again with Keandrae Peterson running it in with 7:22 left in the first. Ja’Mariae Daniel ran in a touch down, advancing the score to 21-0 with 4:33 left in the first.
Jacourias Webb added to the eventual victory with a touchdown and Ke’lun Powell took in another touchdown to lead the Cougars, 34-0, before the second quarter even started.
Peterson ran in the ball again with 9:28 left in the second quarter, making the score 41-0 in the Bulldogs’ favor.
Coosa’s Dawson Thornton was briefly taken out due to injury during the second quarter but came back later.
Already facing a giant lead, the Cougars (0-8, 0-5) got on the board after Donta Daniel caught a pick and ran it to the end zone for a touchdown midway through the second. The team failed to make a two-point conversion.
The team was reenergized after scoring the touchdown.
“Always scoring helps the team improve their attitudes and that’s always an upside,” Coosa coach Brett Thomas said.
LaFayette put up its last points with a second left in the first half. Vinay Singh ran in the ball for a score, sealing the game at 48-6 for the Bulldogs.
The second half shortened its quarters to four minutes, which was decided by the coaches and referees during halftime. Coosa recovered a fumble by LaFayette on the 32-yard line with 1:13 in the third quarter but did not advance for the rest of the game.
Coosa called the game after Tolbert wiped out and couldn’t get back up with eight seconds left on the clock.
Brewer made six extra points for the Bulldogs after touchdowns.
“We have two more games left and we’re going to try to be competitive in those two games,” Thomas said.
In addition to injuries, Coosa’s roster keeps getting slimmer and slimmer as two more players were missing for disciplinary reasons, according to Thomas.
The team added seventh-graders Antoneo Grant and Dylan Calhoun to the roster. Grant started as cornerback and Calhoun played on the line.
“With the amount of athletes we had we did OK,” Thomas said. “(Grant) did well, he was jitters.”
Thomas said players Dawson Duncan, Daniel, and Dontaye Gilder did a great job.
“They played a heck of a game on defense,” Thomas said. “We changed the defensive scheme to 4-2-5 and that helped out a lot.”