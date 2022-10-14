Rebuilding years are never short. They drag on seemingly forever. For Central Coosa, that was what Friday night felt like.
The Cougars ran into a behemoth in B.B. Comer on Friday, losing 48-8. With the victory, Comer won the 2A Region 4 regular season crown.
“We were just out-manned tonight,” said head coach Shundell Russaw.
The first half was dominated by Comer, as the Tigers led the Cougars 42-0 at the break.
Coming out of half, Coosa’s first team was still fighting and popped off for a 65-yard score by Elisha Hayes. MJ Culpepper converted on the two-point conversion, passing to Connor Mitchell to evade the shutout.
“We came out of half and scored and then we just switched the ball back and forth,” Russaw said. “We are still working. We are still trying to learn the fundamentals of the game.”
Silver linings are key to finding a way through a long losing stretch like the one Coosa is in. Currently, the Cougars are on a six game losing skid since winning their only game in late August.
Russaw’s team has a young core, and he thinks that getting his young players a chance to get valuable experience even in losses is key for his program moving forward.
“I played a lot of my young guys tonight, and this season,” Russaw said. “They have been getting a lot of experience. But we still have to keep working.”
There is a lesson in all of this, according to the young coach. If the team learns to hate losing, then he can finally start to get his program to turn the corner and string wins together.
“This is all about learning lessons,” Russaw said. “I told them we won the second half tonight and we need to build off that.”
Many of Coosa’s losses are not indicative of their final scores. The Cougars, much to their credit and the hard work and emotion put in by Russaw, compete and fight in every game. The matter of playing a full four quarters is one thing Russaw knows his team needs to figure out how to do.
“We compete in every game,” Russaw said. “We just cannot compete with strength and stamina. We have to build that up. We have to keep improving. A small improvement is good by me.”
While the season is not lost just yet, the Cougars have two more games on the schedule. However, it is tough for Russaw to not to start to peer over the horizon to his first full offseason with the Cougar program.
“We have to finish strong and try and get another victory,” Russaw said. “I am ready for our first full offseason where we can hit the weights, we can run and I can really teach them the game.”
Next up for Coosa (1-6, 0-6) is a Friday night matchup at Ranburne.