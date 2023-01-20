MJ Culpepper v Auburn
Buy Now

MJ Culpepper shoots a three against Auburn High School on Dec. 17, 2022.

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

Richard Bell knew his team would be ready for the teams in his area. He just had to get there first.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you