Richard Bell knew his team would be ready for the teams in his area. He just had to get there first.
After playing a majority of schools well above Coosa’s 2A classification at the beginning of the year, sending his team through a bit of a ringer to get them ready, the Cougars have responded.
Coosa is off to a 5-0 start in the area and with a win on Friday against B.B. Comer, the team can clinch the area and play at home for the area tournament.
“I expected things would go this way,” Bell said about area play. “Our team is still growing, we have a lot of young boys. I knew going outside our area would be a bit tougher. But as far as our area goes, we match up well against everybody.”
So far, Bell has been absolutely right.
Coosa owns wins over all four area teams, picking up a second win over area opponent Isabella on Thursday.
Bell does not think his team is much different from when they were playing Auburn in late December to now. The experience is what matters to the coach the most.
“It is just all about that experience,” Bell said. “We have three new starters. We have had guys step up and find their niche on offense and defense. Once we got our feet up under us, I knew we would be ok.”
While a guy like Demarkus Sandlin is a staple for Coosa, freshman Cory Thompson is one of those guys who has stepped into a niche role, gaining more and more playing time and experience as the season goes on. Junior Elijah Richardson is in his first year running the majority of the point guard position for the Cougars.
While it may have been tough sledding against teams that have double the bench depth that Bell has, it has been easy sailing against the schools that really count.
“With the experience of them getting the system down better, once they all got the system down, we have done a pretty good job,” Bell said.
Even with a younger team, clinching the area is huge in many ways. It is a reward for guys like Sandlin who the school has counted on for years. It is also huge for guys like Thompson, who are getting their first taste of high school ball.
The win also sets up a broader Coosa pipeline of basketball success that Bell and his team can build off of for years to come. If this year is any indication, Area 7 may be Coosa’s to lose going forward.
“This would be really big for the young guys,” Bell said. “We are trying to build a legacy. We will lose some good seniors so we want to get a good foundation this year so we can build on that moving forward. If we win the area this year, it will be a good feather in the cap for these young guys.”
Bell’s squad has come a long way from the dog days at the beginning of the year. There were plenty of tough losses before the wins started to pile up.
Bell threw a lot at his team and made them learn it as they went. It was not easy at times, but it has paid off in the end.
If Coosa beats Comer, Bell does not want to relish it too long. They still have games to play. There is still work to be done.
“Just keep improving and building on the system we built,” Bell said. “We finally got a grasp of the system about two weeks ago, so if we can keep improving on that, we will be good. If we can win on offense with our eyes closed, like we have been doing, we will be good.”
Central Coosa tips-off at 5 p.m. at B.B. Comer.