Central Coosa fell, 55-8, at the hands of region opponent Luverne on Friday.
The Tigers took their frustration of losing 49-0 last week out on the young Cougars, whose first games were canceled and just opened its season Friday night.
Luverne was previously ranked in the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll but dropped out of the polls after its loss to Brantley.
Cougar coach Brett Thomas was disappointed in the loss but wasn’t discouraged about the direction his program is taking.
“We had a lot of inexperience,” Thomas said. “Some of the younger guys didn’t know how to adjust to what was happening and took bad angles but with time and experience that will come.”
Thomas was forced to make a move at the quarterback position from Trae Butler to Xavier Moon with a little bit of Majavius Culpepper mixed in here and there.
“We needed Butler’s speed on the outside,” Thomas said. “Moon did some good things for us and we were able to move the ball some and score a touchdown. Moon also scored the two-point conversion for us; he also had a sack and forced fumble. He played pretty good for us at safety on defense.”
Thomas was impressed with how some of his younger guys played including Culpepper.
“He played really well to be a ninth-grader,” Thomas said. “He made plays for us at quarterback but we needed him to block for us, so we couldn’t keep him there.”
Thomas also had high praise for first-year player Braylon McKinney.
“McKinney was outstanding tonight,” Thomas said. “He played offensive and defensive tackle for us and held his own. His foot speed and dexterity were very impressive. He covered a lot of ground and to be honest it has been a long time since we had someone who could hold their own on the line like he did tonight.”
The Cougars still have a lot of work to do to get the program to where Thomas wants it, but the second-half adjustments gave Thomas the impression the Cougars will just continue to get better and better as the season goes on.
“We made the move from 4-3 to 4-4 defense at the half and it helped us,” Thomas said. “We were giving up too many passes over the middle and the switch to 4-4 made a big difference. Our linebackers are young and are still learning how to read the quarterback but we will get better.”