Central Coosa entered as the top seed from its area playing on its home floor Tuesday, and there were no surprises against fourth-seeded Fayetteville.
The Cougars breezed by the Wolves 83-47 to clinch a bid to next week’s sub regional round of the AHSAA Class 2A boys basketball playoffs and Thursday’s area championship game.
They’ll meet Vincent there.
“This whole year has been up and down for us,” Coosa coach Richard Bell said. “We decided to go man-to-man the whole game, so I was really evaluating how good our defense would be. Because we can score points, but we know that the further we go along the harder it’s going to get. So we’ve got to play better defense.”
Star guard DeQualon Thomas led the way with 24 points while sophomore forward Conner Mitchell followed with 13.
With the large gap, Bell took the chance to toy with a different look on offense alongside the man-to-man test.
“I always try to teach about three different offenses,” Bell said. “As the season goes along, I try to focus on the one that works better for us. That was offense number three that we decided to work on last week in practice. They did a really good job with it.”
Thomas was Coosa’s top scorer throughout the regular season, and keeping that momentum moving forward into the postseason is a positive sign for the Cougars.
“DeQualon and DeMarcus [Sandlin] are option one and two,” Bell said. “Over the season, the other two offenses we were running, they kept taking a lot of contested shots, low-percentage looks and everything like that. So we decided to go to the other offense, one of our alternative offenses to get them going downhill. I think that worked pretty well for them.”
Sandlin picked up eight points to go with Thomas’ 24.
Coosa jumped out to a 20-10 lead by the end of the first quarter and maintained a double-digit edge throughout Monday’s proceedings.
Down 44-26 at the opening of the third quarter, Fayetteville tried to make a push with a few buckets on the inside, but once the advantage fell to 44-31 Coosa rebounded with an 8-0 run of its own to push the lead out past 20.
Thomas picked up six of the team’s eight via transition layups and floaters during the stretch.
“I’ve been practicing my shot, I’ve been up and down the past couple days,” Thomas said. “I said to myself, ‘Shoot, we’ll get out here and we’ll try to take over the area. Finna get my shot right and get my rhythm.’ Coach Bell made up plays just for my rhythm. Ever since then, I’ve just been hitting.”
JV players started rotating in with one minute left in the third quarter and the contest’s final few minutes featured a running clock. Eighth grade guard Cory Thompson picked up 10 points off the bench.
Mitchell’s above-mentioned offensive output is another positive emergence for Coosa, him being a sophomore who didn’t get involved as much throughout the regular season.
“Conner can score,” Bell said. “His defense is a little suspect, but he can always score the ball. He’s probably one of our better interior players because he never brings the ball down. He’s always under control. So it was just really him getting his offense inside the flow.”
As the games grow ever more difficult, Mitchell and others will have to embrace bigger roles on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor.
“My role is to do whatever they want me to do,” Mitchell said. “To succeed, to win, everything for the team. Just work harder, try to progress, get more wins.”
The Cougars take on Vincent for their area championship Thursday at 6 p.m.