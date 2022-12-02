Coosa v HB 9
Demarkus Sandlin slams home on a dunk against Horseshoe Bend on Dec. 1, 2022. 

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

In an always exciting area matchup between Horseshoe Bend and Central Coosa, it was the Cougars who came out victorious Thursday on the road 76-58 against the Generals. 

