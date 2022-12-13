Reeltown got out to a 1-0 lead, but that was the only lead the Rebels ever had as Central Coosa rattled off 19 straight points en route to a 63-32 victory on the road.
“Tonight really was about us,” said head coach Richard Bell. “We used today to find out what we could do better. We worked out the kinks and we did a good job of that.”
A quick foul in the game’s opening minutes got Blake Smith of Reeltown to the line who hit one, giving the home squad the lead. But then came the points for the Cougars.
Coosa got up 4-1. Then 6-1. Then 9-1, and kept increasing its lead to 19 whole points before Smith scored again with an and-1 layup, but missed the free throw.
The Cougars were not done scoring however, piling on another seven points before Reeltown got some much needed relief at the quarter stoppage. For a brief moment, the Coosa onslaught was paused, with the visitors up 27-9.
As the game resumed, so did the Cougars’ scoring. With two minutes to go in the first half, Coosa had already mounted a 40-17 lead. The Cougars tacked on four more before closing the half, holding Reeltown down to zero points over the final two minutes.
Bell said his team’s efficient defense was a product of the squad learning how to compete against all types of different offenses through the beginning of the year.
“A lot of the schools we have played have already exposed the things we don’t do well, so we tried to work on those things during the week before this,” Bell said.
With such a large lead, it was time for the Cougars to show off their bounce. Coosa star Demarkus Sandlin already had one of his signature dunks in the first half, but in the third, he added two more.
Driving coast-to-coast after a defensive stop, Sandlin got wide open for his second big slam. Reeltown’s defense caught up to him as he slowed to get his positioning right, but still managed to jam one home. Sandlin swung himself up and around the rim, and threw his momentum back towards the defensive side of the ball.
His jam actually helped him get back in transition, as on the very next possession, Sandlin found himself in the same position with the ball and nothing but empty hardwood in front of him. He reared back for a hammer of a dunk, was fouled hard from behind in the process, but still managed to chuck the ball through the hoop.
The foul resulted in a tech on Reeltown’s Jake Hornsby, and Sandlin sank both awarded free throws.
“He has been doing that type of stuff since eighth grade,” Bell said of Sandlin’s high-flying ability. “He likes to show off for the crowd.”
Starters were pulled from Coosa’s lineup in the fourth, and Reeltown took advantage offensively, but the damage had been clearly done.
Sandlin finished the night with a game-high 22 points, adding four of six from the charity stripe. MJ Culpepper followed closely behind with 18, 13 of which coming in the first quarter.
For the Rebels, Smith and Hornsby were the only big offensive factors. Smith scored 10 and Hornsby scored 11 with a majority of the scoring coming in the first half.
Next up for the Rebels is a Tuesday game against Booker T. Washington and then a Friday road game at Childersburg.
Coosa hosts Childersburg on Thursday, before competing in the Auburn High School Xmas Tournament over the weekend.