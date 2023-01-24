Both Central Coosa’s girls and boys teams picked up wins on Tuesday versus area foe Thorsby. The girls squad earned a 39-28 win, snapping a long losing skid and getting revenge on a previous loss to the Rebels. The boys team dominated Thorsby yet again, earning a 67-30 victory to keep a commanding lead in the area standings.
Coosa girls v. Thorsby
The Cougars never trailed against Thorsby on Tuesday, a shocking surprise to both teams involved but for two very different reasons.
The home squad opened the game with a 6-0 scoring run that helped propel the Cougars to an 11-9 lead going into the second quarter.
Thorsby tied things at 15 apiece, and again at 17 in the second, but the Cougars kept up the pressure on defense and turned turnovers into offense. Heading into half, Coosa was up 22-18.
Thorsby kept things close, keeping the game to within three or so points for much of the second half, but never broke the Coosa lead. At the end of the third, Coosa led 30-27 but blew the game open in the final eight minutes.
With many of Thorsby’s players visibly gassed from trying to fight back from down the entire game, Coosa was able to ramp up the scoring and take the victory by 11 points.
“This is a big win for us tonight,” head coach Syreeta McKinney said. “We are going to shake everything up. Our ultimate goal is to be able to play together.”
The last time these two teams met, Coosa lost 63-33 on the road. On Tuesday, McKinney said her team locked in on defense in ways they were not able to in the previous meeting.
“Defense was the key,” McKinney said. “Defense will win ball games. If you out-hustle, play good defense, good things can happen. That was our goal tonight and our girls really wanted this win to give them that belief that they can win and can compete.”
Defense truly was the name of the game for Coosa, especially in the second half.
The Coosa defense kept Thorsby to single-digit scoring in every quarter of the game, and only allowed a single point in the final frame. Three players for Thorsby were kept scoreless, while four others were kept to two or less made baskets.
From that defense, Coosa was able to generate enough offense to get the job done. McKinney lamented that while her team did win, the game probably could have been a blowout if her team made more around the rim.
Queen Ballard led the team in scoring, putting up 15. Ballard missed five free throws, and a few around the hoop, that could have taken her scoring total up by almost double.
Imiya Reese dropped eight and four other girls scored at least three.
McKinney, who has tried to instill a belief system in her team that her squad can compete with anyone said after the game that all she heard from her girls was, “‘Coach, you were right.’”
“You can only stay down for so long before you come up,” McKinney said. “The team that works the hardest deserves a victory.”
The coach said that while a win is nice, the team needs more consistency moving forward if the girls are to turn things around at the end of the season.
“Consistency. That is the key. That was the key tonight,” McKinney said. “Just knowing and believing that you can play with anyone, any given night, that is what I tell my team.”
The girls clearly believed in themselves from moment one against Thorsby, as the squad simply bullied the Rebels for most of the game. Coosa’s centers each had multiple blocks, and just about every Cougar snagged at least one or two rebounds. Playing like that is what McKinney knows her team can do, and hopefully will replicate moving forward.
“That was the key and I knew that,” McKinney said. “If we hustled and just put pressure on the ball, it would work. And it worked. I hope that continues working for us.”
There was plenty of celebration post-game for the Cougars and it was hard for McKinney to wipe a smile off her face. But the season is not over just yet for Coosa.
“The girls deserve this, I am so happy for them,” McKinney said. “But we still have more to do. They want to win more.”
Coosa boys v. Thorsby
It was pretty much over before it started.
In a rematch of Coosa’s 68-35 win over the Rebels a week ago, the Cougars dominated in every way possible, flying high for another area victory.
The boys got out to a 19-0 start in the first quarter, before Thorsby connected on a three in the frame’s winding seconds.
By halftime, Coosa held a 45-14 lead.
The second half was much of the same, with head coach Richard Bell playing his starters deep into the third quarter before letting the second team finish things out.
Demarkus Sandlin dropped a game-high 22 points, adding another couple highlight reel plays to his name. Sandlin had a couple clear lanes for takeoff, and connected on a high-flying dunk and an acrobatic 360 layup before his night ended in the third. He also added a couple of blocks on the other end for good measure.
Cory Thompson followed right behind Sandlin in scoring, notching 20 and connecting on two deep balls.
It was a tough night shooting for Elijah Richardson, who had 10, but only connected on 1-5 free throws and missed a few around the hoop.
Nehemiah Sanders played well on both ends, adding a couple blocks and eight total points. His size and strength clearly bothered Thorsby all night, as the Rebels were forced to kick out almost every time they met Coosa’s big man down low.
Both the girls and boys teams are back in action on Thursday, with an area matchup against Fayetteville. The last time the two schools met, the girls squad lost by a single point and the boys won by 19.