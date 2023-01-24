Demarkus Sandlin v Thorsby
Buy Now

Demarkus Sandlin levitates before connecting on a layup against Thorsby on Jan. 24, 2023.

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

Both Central Coosa’s girls and boys teams picked up wins on Tuesday versus area foe Thorsby. The girls squad earned a 39-28 win, snapping a long losing skid and getting revenge on a previous loss to the Rebels. The boys team dominated Thorsby yet again, earning a 67-30 victory to keep a commanding lead in the area standings.

Demarkus Sandlin v Thorsby 2
Buy Now

Demarkus Sandlin throws down a monster dunk on Thorsby on Jan. 24, 2023.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you