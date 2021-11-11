With local youth football and soccer teams playing for league and state championships over the past few weeks, a local volleyball outfit will be battling in its own state title tournament soon.
All-Stars from the Cooper Recreation Center’s volleyball league will be traveling to Albertville to play in the ARPA championships this weekend.
Cooper rec’s volleyball league consisted of six teams who played games against each other over the course of the fall season.
Following the end of the regular season, Hutchins selected the best players from each squad to form the league’s All-Star team.
“I was impressed by their hustle,” Hutchins said about the players she picked. “They weren’t scared, they gave their all and played volleyball.”
The newly-formed All-Star squad had three weeks to get ready for the tournament in Albertville.
With such a short timeframe to develop team chemistry, Hutchins ramped up the All-Stars’ practice schedule. The girls on the team have been putting in countless hours to prepare for their postseason run.
“We’ve practiced a lot. We’ve practiced every single day, Monday through Friday, for two hours,” Hutchins said. “We exercise for at least 45 minutes, we do PT.”
The team will compete in the 12U division. Hutchins said she’s pleased with the talent on the team.
Wednesday the team hosted a parent’s night, a lighter practice in which the players played a couple matches against their parents and siblings.
“Every time they do something good, they look at their parents, and their parents bring them to practice,” Hutchins said. “So I asked them, ‘Do y’all want to play the parents?’ And we set it up.”