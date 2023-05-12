A handful of youth athletes will soon be attending the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association (ARPA) state track meet.
With 11 qualified members, the Cooper Recreation Track Club is headed to Enterprise this coming Thursday. Coach Calvin Holtzclaw said this has been a strong season overall both with going to state as well as winning over 40 awards this year.
In order to qualify, members must come in first, second or third at the district meet. At state, the track members will compete in the 50 meter, 100 meter, long jump and softball throw.
During the district meet, Javin Thomas placed first in the 50 and 100 meter, Camilla Foster placed first in the long jump and Samyriah Walker placed first in the softball toss.
Both the girls’ and the boys’ relay teams will also be competing at state in the 4x100 meter. The boys’ relay includes Javien Thomas, John Walker Brown, Quinton Dean and Nicholas Lucius. Meanwhile, the girls’ relay includes Rhylinn Floyd, Anaya Todd, Camilla Foster, Samyriah Walker and Courliyan Russell.
“We (also) have some five and six-year-olds who run with us, but in order to qualify for state you have to be at least seven,” Holtzclaw said. “They participated [at the district meet] and all three of them came in first.”
Of the five and six-year-old runners, Avena Todd, Alani Todd, Brensia Dansby and Alamn Walker all place first, second and third for the 50 or 100 meter at a given track meet.
Holtzclaw said they really have grown as a club since they first started back on April 4, 2014. At that time, they had 10 runners and now they have nearly 30 runners ages six to 14.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.