To start the day of competition, the 8U girls took the court. The Lady Volunteers competed against the Lady Huskies, with the Vols taking the win 8-7.
The Huskies took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter, but were down 4-3 by halftime.
Each team scored four more points before time was up, but the comeback for the 8U Huskies could not be completed as the Vols were ultimately crowned the winners.
The 8U boys followed, pitting the Dadeville Youth Basketball Tigers against the Blue Devils. In a highly contested match, the Blue Devils ran away to victory in the fourth quarter, coming out on top 19-9.
Things were knotted up between the two squads going into halftime, but the Blue Devils took a 13-6 lead in the third and never looked back. While the score may seem lopsided, this game was probably the most competitive from the entire afternoon.
The 12U girls who played third played an extremely low scoring brand of ball for their championship game. The Lady Tar Heels took on the Lady Volunteers, with the Tar Heels narrowly escaping with the win with a score of 2-1.
The Tar Heels scored a layup in the second quarter that stood as the game’s only basket until a Volunteer free throw make in the fourth. The Vols could not connect on the tying free throw however, and were forced to try and make up the points in the games waning minutes.
The Vols had a couple chances to turn the tides, missing a layup with about a minute to go, but the ball did not fall their way and the Tar Heels squeaked by for the win.
The 12U boys put on the biggest scoring show in the matchup of the Tigers and the Hoyas.The Hoys jumped out to an early lead, but could not hold on as the Tigers ran away to victory in the second half, winning 45-18.
At halftime, the game was evenly matched, and the Tigers had a narrow 19-14 lead. After half however, the purple and gold blew the game wide open and took a 36-16 lead going into the game’s final frame.
The last game of the evening was a victory by another 12U team, the Real Deal Steppers. A long day of waiting to play paid off for the Steppers, getting crowned winners to cap off a day well spent.
The Rec has games being played from Tuesday to Thursday this week, with competition ranging from 6U to 12U.
