Workers get underway with construction at Central Coosa’s new fieldhouse on Jan. 10, 2023.

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

Ground has been broken at Central Coosa High School for a new 1,600 square foot fieldhouse complete with new locker rooms, area to lift weights and more accessibility for patrons with disabilities. The completion date is set for this spring, in preparation for the school’s spring game.

