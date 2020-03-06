Everyone who knows Johnny Nolen knows three things about him.
He loves kids and he loves sports, but more than anything, he loves to eat.
At seemingly every sporting event around Alexander City, Nolen can be seen stalking the sidelines. And whether he’s helping out by coaching or volunteering or just supporting and cheering on the local athletes, he seemingly always his signature hot dog and Dr. Pepper in his hands.
“I will tell you one thing about Johnny,” former Benjamin Russell girls basketball coach Bill Lutz said. “He loved to eat. It was always a hot dog and Dr. Pepper.”
BRHS athletic director Pam Robinson said, “As far as I know, he’s never been paid by Benjamin Russell — except maybe in hot dogs and Dr. Peppers.”
Alexander City Parks and Recreation director Sonny Wilson added, “He works over at Stephens in the lunchroom then in the evenings, he’s with the high school or youth teams. He’s been the team manager for every sport then in the youth sports, he’ll be an assistant coach. And it’s all volunteer. All he’s wanting is Dr. Pepper and a hot dog.”
But Nolen, of course, is about more than just the food he eats. That’s why the community is trying to give back to him. Wilson has organized an effort to try to build a home for Nolen and his mother as their current home isn’t in good shape. In addition to businesses donating everything from appliances to paint, Wilson set up a GoFundMe Thursday morning to bring in donations. The fund’s goal is $20,000. Just a few hours after the page was set up, it had already raised more than $2,500 from more than 50 donors.
“It’s a great testimony for us to pay back just a little bit of what he’s done over the last 35 or more years,” Lutz said. “He has a heart of gold. He would come over and play with my kids on Saturday mornings. He was a blessing to our family at home and our family at work.”
It’s difficult to pinpoint just when Nolen started helping out in the sports community because he’s become such a staple. Robinson said she’s always heard he was a great track athlete when he was at Benjamin Russell and Lutz said he knows Nolen worked under BRHS football coach Steve Savarese, who was at BRHS from 1985 to 1996.
But whenever he started, he’s become a Wildcat through and through.
“Johnny has always been around,” Robinson said. “When I came to Benjamin Russell, which was a long time ago, Johnny was already there.”
He’s done everything from helping keep stats for the basketball team to getting game balls ready for the volleyball squad. He’s filled water bottles and been the ball runner for soccer games. He’s cleaned off the court with towels and he’s coached an innumerable amount of youth teams.
“Now you can go anywhere in the state when we go play a sport, and if you’ve got Johnny with you, the coaches and fans of the other team all know who Johnny Nolen is,” Wilson said. “They all holler at him and ask how he’s doing. It’s amazing. Probably more know him than Nick Saban.”
What’s probably most amazing about Nolen is he donates so much of his time and he does it all happily.
“What God blessed him with is a love for sports and helping others,” Lutz said. “You never see Johnny when he didn’t have a smile on his face. He was a blessing to me as a coach because when I was having a bad day, he would always cheer me up.”
That’s what Wilson is trying to do by building this home for Nolen and his mother. Although Nolen never complains about his current living situation, Wilson said Nolen was “tickled to death” when he heard about Wilson’s plans. The house will be built near the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex and the ultimate goal is when Nolen and his mother move in, they won’t owe a penny to anyone.
“He asks me every day when is his house going to be ready,” Wilson said. “And what better place to build than where Johnny spends every day somewhere in this Sportplex?”
Although GoFundMe allows for anonymous donations, Wilson encouraged people to include their name or organization because he wants Nolen to see the outpouring of love and support. Wilson also said businesses or individuals can donate time or supplies if they’d rather and can contact him at w2ironworks@gmail.com.
“I don’t think Johnny realizes just what he means to the community,” Wilson said. “We’re going to do a printout for Johnny to keep in his house of everybody that donated, and I don’t care if its $1. Everything matters. Johnny means something to everybody, and you won’t find one person in this community that will say something bad about Johnny.”