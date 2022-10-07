This year may very well be one of the best years for the five area teams in recent history. Benjamin Russell, Dadeville and Reeltown are all firmly in the playoff hunt. Horseshoe Bend has found its star of the future and can still slip into the playoffs. Central Coosa has its coach and a reinvigorated fanbase.
Keeping up and grading a team’s year can best be shown in a report card. Unlike your report card from the year you did poorly in math, you can show your mother this one.
Benjamin Russell
Record: 5-1, 2-1
Overall Grade: A
Offensive Grade: A
Defensive Grade: A
Biggest strength: Playmakers.
Benjamin Russell has playmakers on each side of the ball. Guys like junior Malcolm Simmons run, tackle and punt for the Wildcats. Gabe Benton is having a tremendous year at the quarterback position and Savon Spradley and D. Woods look like real stars on defense. It feels like every game that Benjamin Russell is in, the same “cast of characters” as head coach Smitty Grider put it, rises to the top. It will be interesting to see just how far this team can go.
Biggest weakness: Run game and penalties.
Benjamin Russell’s weaknesses get a bit overshadowed by its strengths, but they are not to be ignored. The Wildcats have a real tough time establishing the run, and frequently revert to having Simmons or Benton create something out of nothing with their legs. Benjamin Russell can sling it around all day, but the team needs to keep multiple in order to stay ahead of better competition in the playoffs. Penalties in games like those against Clay or Homewood hurt the Wildcats, and could hurt them when they want it least. That area needs to be cleaned up, if a long playoff run is to be sustained. One flag or one three-and-out can change a game, especially in a win or go home situation.
Central Coosa
Record: 1-5, 0-4
Overall Grade: B-
Offensive Grade: B
Defensive Grade: B-
Biggest Strength: Coaching and young stars.
Central Coosa gambled late in the summer and hired Shundell Russaw to be its next head coach. Russaw got a late start with the Cougars, which may not have helped the team much, but it did not take long for the young coach to get in the win column. The program is primed for success if younger players, like quarterback Corey Thompson, can buy into what Russaw is preaching and maintain a consistent schedule within the program. You will be hard pressed to find someone who cares more about his kids than Russaw. He is the right guy moving forward.
Biggest weakness: Turnovers.
Central Coosa has been in every single game it has played. While the record and final scores may not reflect that immediately, Russaw and his players know they are one fumble or one interception away from another win or two. Costly turnovers proved to be the difference maker in the team’s loss to winless Woodland. Once Russaw gets a whole offseason and regiment under his belt, and a team buy-in starts to happen across the board, that will be cleaned up. For now, Coosa has to deal with those types of things on the fly.
Dadeville
Record: 6-0, 4-0
Overall Grade: A+
Offensive Grade: A
Defensive Grade: A+
Biggest strength: Defense.
Dadeville has held teams to just over seven total touchdowns on the season. That is about as good of a defensive performance as a coach can ask for. Two shutouts in back-to-back weeks for the Tigers show that the team is a force on the defensive side. Head coach Roger McDonald seems to really have his defensive unit moving as one, and since allowing 21 points to Comer in the season opener, the Tigers have only allowed 24 points. Total. It is hard to get much better than that.
Biggest weakness: Predictable offense.
Coach McDonald if you are reading this, I apologize. However, running the ball as a main form of offense can only get a team so far. Eventually, the team will have to rely on quarterback Jordan Rambo’s arm and outside receivers to win them a game. This team is not bereft of passing attack or options on the outside, but prefers to run the ball as much as possible. If Dadeville shows a good passing attack through the final games of the season, that gives opponents just one more thing to worry about heading into the postseason.
Horseshoe Bend
Record: 2-4, 0-4
Overall Grade: B
Offensive Grade: B-
Defensive Grade: A-
Biggest strength: Defense.
Horseshoe Bend should have more wins than it does right now. The Generals’ defense has been more than capable of holding teams to low enough scoring outputs for the offense to come in and take over. Against Wadley, the defense held the visitors to six points. Against Luverne, the defense held the Tigers to 12 points and stuffed a potential backbreaking drive at the one-inch line. Freshman Braxton Wilson is going to be a name talked about around the area for a long time and he has done tremendously all over the field for Horseshoe Bend.
Biggest weakness: Hit or miss offensive production.
Offense is where things get shaky for the Generals. The team relies on an option run game, which either feasts or finds itself in famine. Again, the defensive unit can easily put the offense in a position to score, it is just up to whether that happens or not. Wilson is a workhorse on the offense, and the Generals have plenty of size on the outside, but the team needs more consistent quarterback play going forward to really capitalize and start turning games.
Reeltown
Record: 4-1, 4-0
Overall Grade: A
Offensive Grade: A
Defensive Grade: A+
Biggest Strength: Coaching, depth.
Head coach Matt Johnson is the “reel” deal in Reeltown and looks to have another deep unit that will make a solid postseason push. His team, while not having the biggest roster, seems to have a never ending supply of bodies to be able to sub in. Much like Dadeville, Reeltown’s backfield goes almost into the double digits in terms of how deep it is. Sophomore Tae Martin has had a huge year for the Rebels, winning two Player of the Week nods, and he is not even the first option on offense. Put that running game with Reeltown’s massive offensive line, and you have a recipe for success. Not to mention the team has pitched three shutouts this year.
Biggest Weakness: Schedule.
It is a good and bad thing for your team’s biggest weakness to be something out of your hands. But Reeltown could suffer for the lack of quality opponents they have faced. Reeltown has only faced one team this year with a winning record, Goshen, and beat them by 20. Had Dadeville and Reeltown played, that could have been a good indicator as to how good both of those teams truly are. The schedule down the stretch for the Rebels features some heavy hitters, like Highland Home. If Reeltown can go undefeated in its final four contests, they will have proved they can compete with anybody.