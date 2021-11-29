On a team with several strong guiding hands to look to, Collin Carleton may be the strongest.
A steady core of upperclassmen push a lineup on the younger side into the 2021-22 season for Reeltown wrestling, but it’s Carleton who gives them the biggest forward shove as he looks for his own high individual finish come time for the state championships.
“He’s definitely our leader on the team,” Reeltown coach Josh Taylor said. “Vocal leader and leads by example. Helps whenever he’s needed to help. He’s a very good role model for the younger ones, and we have a young team.”
Carleton, who wrestles at 160 pounds, is one of five key seniors from Reeltown’s fast-growing wrestling program. He’s been with the team since its first season in 2018-19.
He and the other fourth-years are working to establish a foundation for something “huge,” as fellow senior Logan Hornsby put it. The relationships Carleton has built with those other four are battle-tested.
“We hang out. There’s not much to do around here, but we do what we can,” Carleton said. “It’s basically a brotherhood, on and off the mat.”
Carleton’s first experiences with the one-on-one athletic endeavor played on a mat happened in eighth grade, saying he tried it once and fell in love.
He called his time that season “humbling.” It didn’t feature many victories.
“You think you’re ready that first year, then once you get on the mat, you realize experience plays a big role, and knowing what to do, being smart on the mat,” Carleton said.
Still, he relished the experience of “battling” his opponents, being thrust out to face other wrestlers head-to-head.
Since that first season Carleton’s grown tremendously both physically and mentally.
“I think my mental game has evolved a bunch,” Carleton said. “It’s all about the mindset going on the mat. You want to go on the mat wanting your hand to be raised [in victory] instead of your opponent’s. Gotta be a dog on the mat.”
His offseason training regimen is a key part as well.
A mix of sprints and long runs keep Carleton in shape, while he constantly drills the “basics” of the sport to gain a base advantage on the mat.
“Just fundamentals like two-on-ones, simple takedowns, bringing your guy down, doing what you’ve got to do to score points,” Carleton said.
The first time Carleton met Taylor, who’s in his first year coaching the Rebels’ wrestling program, actually came on a diamond rather than a mat.
There Carleton was competing with Reeltown’s baseball team in the AHSAA state playoffs, a tight three-game first-round contest against Excel.
Even there, his guiding traits stuck out.
“It’s the same deal there, he just leads by example,” Taylor said. “He’s a no-nonsense kind of guy, just puts his head down and works. I mean, he’ll speak up when he needs to, but he’s not one that’s going to yell at other kids, get down on them, go that route. He’s going to encourage and help build up the team.”
Carleton’s focus now is on winning the matches in front of him and setting the tone for the seventh, eighth and ninth graders on Reeltown’s team, he said.
Individually, he’s keeping his ambitions lofty, too.
“I do want to place at state. Hopefully win it.”
After opening the season with the Jamie Blakeley Invitational Tuesday, Carleton and the Rebels continue their campaign Nov. 30 at Elmore County High School.