Reeltown’s Sandrea Coleman is dominating track and field this year in Class 2A competition.
She is not doing it by running the fastest sprint or jumping the most hurdles. She is doing it by throwing a 9-pound iron ball really, really far.
Over the weekend, the junior Coleman won her third meet of the year, winning all three in the shot put competition.
Had it not been for some friend bugging her to join the team, her record-breaking season may have never happened.
“I began my track career about three years ago after my friends were constantly asking me to run track, and I decided to join the track team,” Coleman said.
Coleman did start out on the track side of things, but soon came to realize her skills in the throwing-based competitions.
“I started off doing the 4x100 relay and long jump,” Coleman said. “However I quickly realized that I was more comfortable with the throwing events of shot put and discus.”
Fast forward to her junior year, and Coleman is using that iron ball to plant herself in the Rebel record books.
This season, Coleman has already claimed one school record.
During the third Sylacauga Meet, Coleman threw her shot put a staggering 37 feet, 1 inch which not only won her first place during the meet itself but broke the Reeltown girls’ record by three whole feet.
Coleman admittedly did not even plan for all this to happen this year.
“My goals this season were to continue progressing in my events and better myself by working hard and setting new personal records,” Coleman said. “So far, I do believe I am exceeding my goals. Nevertheless, I still have a lot of work to do.”
Her throw during that Sylacauaga meet still stands as the best toss by a female in all of 2A competition.
Just for good measure, Coleman also owns the team record this season in discus which she also threw during her outing in Sylacauga.
Unsurprisingly, the highlight of Coleman’s year was that afternoon.
“My favorite moment would have to be my team’s celebration when I set a new personal record, which also broke the school record,” Coleman said.
Coleman said she does not do anything particularly special to put herself in record-breaking positions. She just listens to her coaches, like throwing coach Torran Smith, and tries to build off of each and every toss.
“I believe it starts with being coachable,” Coleman said. “And performing at my best every meet regardless of the competition level. I realized this season that I can only control my performance which has helped me succeed.”
While Coleman’s first-place toss Friday was only a bit over 33-0, it still won her first place during Pre-Sectionals, ahead of this Friday’s sectional meet in Andalusia.
Coleman will be the odds-on favorite to win the shot put competition. She had big goals this year now that she has seen what she can do. But it all starts Friday, by simply throwing a metal ball really, really far.
“My number one goal is to win the section,” Coleman said. “I would certainly love to set a new personal record and to earn the number one seed at state. However, the only goal I have (right now) is to become sectional champion.”