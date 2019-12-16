Finding the right fit is the No. 1 goal for Tallapoosa County Schools Superintendent Joe Windle as the search continues for the new Dadeville football coach.
“That’s the key is finding the right fit for this community with the right experience to take it where it needs to go for the next 10 years,” Windle said. “If we can do that, I will be a very happy man.”
After longtime Dadeville coach and athletic director Richard White announced his plans to retire at the end of the Tiger football season, the process was immediately started to find his replacement. A job listing was posted until Friday to get through the AHSAA Super 7 so all interested applicants could have time to apply.
Windle said he received more than 50 applicants and has since whittled that number down to 16. Those applications will now go to a screening committee, which is made up of White, Chad McKelvey, Fred Ford, Phillip Baker, Scotty Fortenberry and Courtney Heard. Those are four former or current coaches and two community members who are active in the football world in Dadeville.
Like the hiring of coach Matt Johnson at Reeltown four years ago, Windle said it was important for White to have a say in who replaces him just like then-longtime Rebel coach Jackie O’Neal did.
“It was the same process we used down at Reeltown, and I thought (White) had earned that right for his 20 years that he gave as head coach of Dadeville,” Windle said. “He had earned the right to be on the screening committee.”
A rubric will be given to the screening committee then members will individually judge the applicants on point scale that evaluates several topics, including experience, success, offensive and defensive philosophies and involvement with other sports. Because the person hired will also serve as Dadeville’s athletic director, Windle said it was extremely important to find someone with enthusiasm for the Tiger athletic program as a whole.
“We want to find somebody that wants to get this community energized again into the athletic program and not just football but all of them,” Windle said. “That’s the responsibility of the athletic director. Those other sports have to have some support also. The athletic director role is one that’s personally important to me because the non-revenue producing sports have got to have support from the AD.”
Community engagement is also important because students being involved in an athletic program — especially a successful one, at that — can have a trickle-down effect.
“Just look what happened down at Reeltown (with its football success); we need that in all our high schools,” Windle said. “It impacts so many other things that go on in schools. It impacts academics and it impacts discipline. A community being engaged in what’s going on in the school is a very important piece to me.”
Windle also said he does not want the person hired to view Dadeville as a stepping stone. He said he is looking for a candidate who wants to call Dadeville home for at least eight to 10 years. But with the applicant pool he’s gotten and the now-16 potential candidates, Windle is very excited about finding that person.
“There are some quality people in there,” Windle said. “We’ve got head coaches; we’ve got coordinators from some of the best coaching staffs in the state that have applied. I know we’re going to get the right person; I just know that.”
Windle said the screening committee will proceed its work through the middle of January to narrow the possible candidates down to five. Then he, Dadeville principal Chris Hand, Dadeville assistant principal Pam Holloway and another person within the Dadeville school system will conduct its final interviews. Windle said he will have a recommendation ready for the school board at the Feb. 9 meeting.