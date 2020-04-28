This year it’s obvious. Whenever they’re given the OK, coaches are going to want their football players back on the practice field.
And with the new AHSAA regulation of allowing an extra week of fall practice, that could come sooner than originally thought this year.
Given the current situation of the coronavirus pandemic, there’s a lot of uncertainty swirling around what’s going to happen to the high schoo…
However, not every season is going to be like this one. Eventually things will go back to normal, but the new regulation will still be in effect and teams will have a choice to make. Friday, the AHSAA announced it had passed a proposal which would give fall sports, including football, volleyball, cross country and swimming, the option of having either a spring evaluation period or starting official practice a week earlier. This goes into effect June 1 and will be part of the new AHSAA bylaws.
As it stands now, football teams typically have a spring practice period where they are allowed to do 10 days’ worth of practice over a 15-day period that’s typically the last week in April through the first two weeks of May. During that time, players are evaluated and the first portions of work for the season are done. Many teams use the time to install new formations and plays as well as terminology and get players used to any new coaches. They can also play a spring game, which is essentially a game without a score, or an intrasquad scrimmage.
While this year, the choice is obvious because teams aren’t allowed to conduct spring practices due to the coronavirus pandemic, they’ll all likely elect to have that extra week of practice — which can now begin the Monday before the first Monday in August, or July 27 this year — but in the future, they’ll have to choose.
“I’d really have to see it and put more thought into it,” Benjamin Russell coach Kevin Smith said. “Spring can be a recruiting period. I like spring and I think it’s a great time but I also know it’s tough on players. There’s so much going on in the spring. There’s pluses and minuses to both of it.”
BRHS typically has a fairly successful baseball team, which plays into when football’s spring practice is held. That can be a negative because the baseball players who also play football don’t get the opportunity to have a spring training session. But there are also benefits.
“Last spring, we had seven or eight guys playing baseball and that forced us to take young guys and put them out there and see what they had,” Smith said. “That’s something we’d really have to look at.
Like Smith, Horseshoe Bend coach Jeremy Phillips also said he’d have to weigh the pros and cons of holding spring and in his case, it’s more likely it’ll be on a case-by-case basis what’s best for the Generals.
“Honestly I like both ways,” Phillips said. “Really going into it, I’m going to go year by year about it. I’ll look and see if there’s some things I think that we need to work on in the spring to get us ready for summertime or if I think we’re going into a year where we might need that extra week of practice before season starts, we’ll go that route. I’ll just go by the feel of what we’ll need as a program.”
For guys like Reeltown coach Matt Johnson, he knows spring ultimately sets up success for the rest of the season. He said as long as the AHSAA allows it, he plans to host a spring practice for the Rebels.
“That’s our evaluation period to roll over into the summer,” Johnson said. “No. 1, you know who’s on your team going in and you know what they can do. Also the way we do our spring, our first five days is done while spring sports are still heavily going on so that gives some younger guys the opportunity to get real quality reps in front of the whole coaching staff.”
It’s certainly a tough choice and has benefits either way, so luckily the coaches don’t have to make that decision any time soon.