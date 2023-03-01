Erica Meigs Coach of the Year
Buy Now

File / The Outlook Horseshoe Bend Erica Meigs meets with her team during an area tournament game against Reeltown on Feb. 06, 2023.

 

Erica Meigs Coach of the Year 2
Buy Now

File / The Outlook Horseshoe Bend girls basketball Erica Meigs looks on during a game against Reeltown on Jan. 06, 2023.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you