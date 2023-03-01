For the first time in eight seasons under coach Erica Meigs, the Horseshoe Bend Lady Generals made it to the playoffs. She is the All-Outlook Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.
While making it to the playoffs seemed like a realistic goal set by the team at the start of the year, the girls first had to make it there.
Horseshoe Bend started its season 0-2, taking two single-digit losses to begin the year.
The girls rebounded with three straight victories before turning around and losing their next four.
A win over Reeltown and a second loss to Central Clay followed the losing streak, putting Horseshoe Bend at 4-6 (1-1) on the season ahead of what was a gauntlet of games that ended up defining the Lady Generals’ season.
The team had a stretch of five games in seven days, including playing four games all one after the other.
Horseshoe Bend won them all.
“That stretch, we were playing some really good basketball,” Meigs said. “We won several games that we needed to win and it was consistent. That was a really good stretch for us in the middle of the season.”
After having started rocky, the girls found their stride at the toughest moment in their season, blowing out LaFayette, Randolph County and Beulah before two close wins over Beauregard and Reeltown.
Two of those games, Reeltown and LaFayette, were in the team’s area giving Horseshoe Bend a positive record in area play.
That was all the team needed to secure a first-round matchup with Reeltown in the area tournament, a team that the girls had swept during the season.
Horseshoe Bend won the game handily, defeating Reeltown 50-34, behind 24 points from Reagan Taylor.
To Meigs, after almost a decade of coaching, sometimes the thoughts crept in of whether or not the Generals could ever make the playoffs. With the win over the Lady Rebels, Meigs finally had that weight off her shoulders.
“It was kind of a relief,” Meigs said of securing a playoff spot. “You always wonder if you ever will get there. We set the goal at the beginning of the season to make it to at least second place in our area and make it to sub-regionals.
In the area championship, Horseshoe Bend took a big loss to Lanett, which ultimately lost in the 2A state semifinals.
While second place is not a glamorous finish, it was enough to get the girls into the state tournament.
“You are never really happy with second place, but considering the competition with Lanett, we were happy that getting at least second place got us moving on,” Meigs said.
The Horseshoe Bend run did not last long in the state tournament, as the Lady Generals were defeated by Pleasant Valley in a back and forth game, 63-58.
“We played really hard that night, we played really well,” Meigs said. “It just did not fall where it needed to. We let it slip away. It was probably one of our better games all season.”
Looking ahead, Meigs will return largely the same team that got her to the playoffs next season.
Horseshoe Bend is losing only two seniors, notably returning All-Outlook first teamer Taylor and second team’s Greenleigh Key.
With what will largely shape up to be the same roster that got Horseshoe Bend to the playoffs, possibly with some new additions, Meigs has her sights set on finishing a bit better than second place next season.
“We are still really young,” Meigs said. “I think the goal is to take it a step further. Now that they see that they can play with somebody like Pleasant Valley, they have more confidence that they can make it.”