Emotions were high on Saturday night as Benjamin Russell traveled to Clay Central after the game was postponed on Friday. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, they fell 37-20.
An upset was brewing as the Wildcats jumped out to a 14-7 lead over the Volunteers thanks to an opening kickoff return from freshman Malcolm Simmons and a 10-yard touchdown strike from Carter Smith to Elijah Spivey, who went up and snagged the touchdown that gave the back-to-back state champs reason to pause.
“We told them coming into the week if they get back and set their feet that we could bust one,” BRHS coach Kevin Smith said. “Now we just have to do that consistently.”
Consistency was what played into the downfall of the Wildcats as penalties started to mount for Benjamin Russell (0-2), giving Clay Central (2-0) life on a couple drives that seemed dead in the water.
“We kept playing behind the chains,” Smith said. “Too many little things that we’ve got to cure. We don’t have enough third and 15 plays in our playbook to keep doing that and shooting ourselves in the foot. We have to clean that up before region play next week.”
Another reason for the Wildcats giving up a lead was an injury to quarterback Carter Smith who was playing well for Benjamin Russell with his legs as well as his arm.
“We found out we can run the ball tonight,” Smith said. “I was impressed with Kadarious Marbury and him playing as well as he did.”
Marbury scored the Wildcats’ third and final touchdown of the game, running through defenders and not going down after initial contact was made regularly throughout the night.
Coach Smith was impressed with the Volunteer offense, but couldn’t help feel like the Wildcats let them off the hook.
“Offensively they are very good,” Smith said. “But I felt like we helped them. We were able to find rhythm but we couldn’t keep the momentum.”
After the Carter Smith injury, the game got out of hand rather quickly with the Vols scoring on three straight drives before the half to give Clay Central a 31-14 lead at the half.
The Volunteer offense never got explosive plays on Benjamin Russell’s defense, but instead grinded out yards to give the Wildcats death by a thousand paper cuts.
“It was a slow bleed,” Smith said. “That’s coach (Danny) Horn’s offense. We knew coming into this that it was going to be a dog fight and we weren’t fighting a poodle but a pitbull.
After the intermission, the Wildcat defense hunkered down and only allowed six more points the rest of the night, but not being able to take shots deep on offense allowed Clay Central’s safeties to slowly creep up and stop the short, quick passes to Marcus Freeman and help stop the bleeding from the run game caused by Demarcus McNeal and Marbury.
“We are really gonna have to have a good week of work,” Smith said. “We have a lot we need to work on and it doesn’t get easier with Stanhope Elmore on the road. They’re a good team too, so we are going to have to come in Monday and work hard.”
Benjamin Russell showed flashes of greatness in every aspect of the game from offense and defense, to even special teams. For the Wildcats to take that next step, consistency for four quarters will be the key. Luckily for the Wildcats region play hasn’t started yet, so the playoffs are still alive and well for the program.