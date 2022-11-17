“One thing when you are trying to close the game out, and you are making shots at the line, it kind of deflates the opponent,” head coach Jeremy Freeman said. “Free throw after free throw, it is diminishing. Your will to fight deteriorates when you see that. And Chris made that happen.”
Foster was the star of the show on Benjamin Russell’s home court, leading the game with 24 points, going 8-9 from the charity stripe on the night.
“Chris is a gamer,” Freeman said. “He did what was called for. This game right here, he came out with a vengeance.”
Things started great for the Wildcats in the first half, as the size of guys like Malcolm Simmons, Corri Milliner and Benton proved to be way too much down low for the visiting Tigers.
Benjamin Russell led 17-14 at the end of the first quarter, and took that lead to halftime, staying in control with a score of 32-26.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
After half however, the Wildcats momentum and lead slowly chipped away.
Auburn tied the game right out of the gates, and led until a Thompson and-1 put the Wildcats back in the driver's seat up 37-34.
What followed was a 9-0 run by the Tigers that put the blue and white ahead 43-37. Poor free throw shooting and a handful of missed balls around the rim saw the Wildcats fall further and further behind.
It was not until Benton’s run of six straight, and then Foster’s late game heroics, that Benjamin Russell got the game back in hand. With the win, the Wildcats moved to 3-0 on the young season.
“Hats off to the other team,” Freeman said. “That was a great win, a great atmosphere. That was just a great win for the Wildcats.”
Outside of Foster, Simmons and Thompson scored 12, Milliner scored 11 and Benton added eight. Benton also added two stops on the defensive end to send the game to the final buzzer.
After Foster’s last free throw pushed the game to its eventual final, Auburn drove down and met the long arms on Benton, who swatted a ball clean into the crowd. He then went up with his man on the next possession, getting enough push to make the Auburn shot go wide of the hoop.
“Defense and rebounding late was certainly the key for us,” Freeman said. “Also those free throws.”
Going forward, Benjamin Russell’s next games are in the Spartan Turkey Jam Tournament on the road before returning home on Tuesday Nov. 29 against Dadeville.
As for what Freeman has seen out of his young season, he thinks Benjamin Russell could be a force.
“We have one going right now,” Freeman said. “We want to get to Birmingham and win it all. The way you do that is one step at a time, playing great competition. We just have to continue to get better and find ways to win, find different ways to win. We did that tonight.”
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.