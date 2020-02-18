It’s no secret Central Coosa’s softball team has had a rough go of it the last few years. The Cougars have been through a handful of coaches and haven’t won a game since 2018.
But Chris Elliott has been ushered in as the head coach and with him, he’s trying to bring an air of success and confidence. The good news is the transition has been fairly smooth for him as he was also hired as the Cougars’ volleyball coach last fall so he’s gotten a chance to learn his girls well. Plus, he doesn’t have any seniors and only three juniors on the roster, so Elliott is hoping to have plenty of time to instill his philosophies onto his players.
“Give them three years and I think we’ll be competing for an area championship,” Elliott said. “My greatest accomplishment is seeing the girls get better and seeing them succeed. And it’s not always about the wins, but it’s about developing young ladies. Sometimes you learn more from losing than you can from winning. As long as they keep climbing the ladder every day and take one step at a time, you’ll get where you want to be.”
That journey starts now as Central Coosa is scheduled to host its season opener against Winterboro at 4:30 p.m. today.
The Cougars are going to rely quite a bit on Kera Dunham, who returns the most experience in the circle. Despite being just a junior, this will be her fourth year starting, and she’ll likely get the bulk of the innings.
“Kera has gotten a lot better with her pitching,” Elliott said. “She has a little more ball control and a lot more velocity and our defense is going to help her out more this year.”
Dunham will be at shortstop when she’s not pitching and backing her up in the circle will be Zhaniya Houser and Aravyn Stowes. Sophomore Cheyenne Cooper will also get some looks.
Offensively, the Cougars are expecting to take a lot of strides. Stowes and Emma Whaley could be power hitters, and Elliott is hoping the rest can just do their jobs.
“Get them on, get them over and get them in,” he said. “That tends to work if you can execute it. Our biggest thing is just situational stuff; they have to learn the game.”
Whaley will be doing most of the catching, while Markee Goff will come up from JV when necessary. Kali Snell is a utility player who could see time all over the field. Aravyn Stowes will take up third base and Cooper will be at first when they’re not pitching. Alyssa Cosby will likely start at second.
“It really depends on what we’re doing with our pitching each day,” Elliott said. “We’ve also been hampered with some injuries early.”
Brynli Mitchell broke her hand in the final game of the girls basketball season but will likely play in the infield if and when she can return. Shannon Smith will fill in an outfield spot when she’s cleared from a concussion; Daja Pearson and Houser will also play in the outfield.
“We’re just going to have to piece it all together and figure out what works best for everybody,” Elliott said. “We’re going to try to put a good season together and put the best product we can on the field.”
Elliott and the Cougars aren’t expecting overnight miracles. Last season they averaged less than two runs per game and had only one game that wasn’t ended due to the 10- or 15-run rule. However, Elliott is hoping the Cougars can be more successful and as the season wears on, that can turn into some wins.
“The more we play, the more we’re going to learn,” Elliott said. “It’s going to be a rough season but we just want to build some success and in turn have them build some confidence. The more confidence they get going, the better they’re going to get. But I have a great group of girls and their attitudes have been tremendous.”