Offense was undoubtedly going to be the biggest problem for Benjamin Russell’s girls basketball coming into the season, and it learned just how tough it might be Thursday night in the season opener against Childersburg.
Although the Wildcats did a lot of things well, especially early on, they just couldn’t find much of any offense and Childersburg earned a 57-44 victory to start the season. Seven of Benjamin Russell’s points came in the final two minutes when the Tigers put in their bench players.
“We just gotta keep working on trying to score,” BRHS coach Latreisha Moon said. “We don’t have one person that we can get the ball to and rely on them to score; we just don’t have that in one girl right now. So we gotta keep distributing the ball to anybody that we can get to get some people to score. We just gotta find somebody.”
That’s a different boat than Moon has been in for a couple season, as the Wildcats graduated Jaaliyah Caldwell from last year’s squad. Caldwell averaged a double-double for two straight seasons.
Brooklyn Edwards may be the most likely source for who could possibly replace Caldwell just because of her strength and size inside. Edwards got off to a good start Thursday night, finishing just shy of a double-double; she contributed nine points and 11 rebounds.
But the Wildcats may struggle even more offensively against a team that doesn’t foul quite as much. Childersburg was called for 25 personal fouls and nearly half of Benjamin Russell’s points came from the free-throw line where it went 20-for-34.
That was also thanks in part to strong defense from the Wildcats, who put a lot of pressure on Childersburg to get the job done when it did have the chance.
“I think the first and second quarter, we did a pretty good job with our defense,” Moon said. “The third quarter, we let off a little bit and that’s when the points went up for them. But we came back in the fourth quarter and changed our defense and did pretty good again. I’m not worried about us hustling because we’re going to play hard, but it’s the scoring we’ve got to find.”
The third quarter is what really allowed Childersburg to pull away. After leading just 28-22 heading into the locker room, the Tigers came away from the third quarter with an 18-point advantage. Up until that third frame, Benjamin Russell was also leading the rebounding battle by a large margin, but it finished the game with 40 boards compared to 37 for Childersburg.
“We let down on the third quarter in everything,” Moon said.
There was one particular standout. Na’Skia Russell came off the bench to be a contributor in a myriad of ways. She stuffed the stat sheet with seven points, 10 rebounds and four steals.
“She played like a dog; she just played so hard,” Moon said. “She’s athletic too. We told the other girls we were proud of her and if we can get everybody to play as hard as she played, we’ll be fine. But she did real good.”
Ja’niya Martin also contributed five points, six rebounds, an assist and three steals. Bre Smith led the Wildcats with 12 points.