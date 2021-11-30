A valiant scoring effort from guards Nadia Brooks and Reagan Taylor kept Horseshoe Bend girls basketball locked in a battle with Central of Clay County, but the duo’s escapades weren’t enough to keep the Generals in striking distance long term.
Pulling away with a third-quarter run, the Volunteers defeated the Generals 63-52 Monday at Horseshoe Bend High School. That didn’t mean there weren’t also positive takeaways to be had.
“We looked, probably, the best we’ve looked all year I felt like,” Horseshoe Bend coach Erica Meigs said. “They’re starting to get the hang of stuff and starting to play a little better together.”
Brooks picked up 22 points while Taylor finished with 20.
Sydnee Reaves led the way for Central of Clay County, scoring 18 points. Ramsey Parker and Autumn Traylor picked up 12 and 10, respectively.
For Brooks, she found a rhythm with her jumper, knocking down three 3-pointers to space the floor for the rest of the offense.
“Nadia hit some shots that she’s been having a tough time hitting, she hit some shots from the outside, she hit several moves,” Meigs said.
She and Taylor both found success going to the basket, Meigs added, taking advantage of their matchups.
“They got several layups. They played us in man, so those two were able to beat their man several times.”
Taylor sprinted off to a white-hot start in the first quarter, collecting nine of the team’s 13 points in the period.
Brooks responded in kind with a seven-point second and Horseshoe Bend trailed just 29-28 at halftime.
But Clay applied a press defense and the trail went cold in quarter three.
The Volunteers outscored the Generals 20-3 in the eight-minute frame. Reaves made three baskets and went 3-for-3 at the line for a nine-point quarter of her own while an early 3-pointer from Parker helped generate separation.
“The first half went good, kind of fell apart a little bit in the third quarter,” Meigs said. “They came out and applied pressure and we weren’t ready for it, I guess.”
Brooks and Taylor led a strong comeback effort in the final period, with the former making two 3s as part of an electric 13-point stretch run but it wasn’t enough to overcome the 18-point deficit Horseshoe Bend faced in the fourth.
No players for Horseshoe Bend outside its top-scoring duo bucketed more than three points. For a young team it’s primarily a matter of belief moving forward, Meigs said.
“I guess it’s just building confidence with some of those younger ones. ‘Hey, you can handle the ball, you can shoot,’ because there’s several of them that have good shots, but it’s just confidence.”
Rebounding is also an issue that needs addressed, Meigs added.
The Generals are now an even 2-2 on the season. Their next contest is a road tilt with Woodland.